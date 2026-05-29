Who is the current James Bond: Patrick Gibson in 007: First Light sparks debate

The James Bond franchise has been a topic of discussion since Daniel Craig's departure in 2021. The recent release of the video game 007: First Light has sparked debate among fans, with some arguing that Patrick Gibson has taken over as the current Bond.

The James Bond franchise has been a worldwide phenomenon since the release of the first movie, Dr. No, in 1962. The franchise has seen 25 official movies, with various actors taking on the role of 007, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig .

With Craig's departure in 2021 after the release of No Time To Die, the question of who will take over as Bond has been a topic of discussion. The franchise extends beyond movies, with the recent release of the video game 007: First Light, developed by IO Interactive and released on May 27. The game is an action-adventure title based on the James Bond franchise, with an original narrative inspired by the works of Ian Fleming.

In the game, players take on the role of a younger James Bond, played by Patrick Gibson. Gibson's performance has sparked debate among fans, with some arguing that he has taken over as the current Bond, while others believe that his role is limited to the game universe. The discussion highlights the complexity of the Bond franchise, which extends beyond the big screen and into the world of video games





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Bond Patrick Gibson 007: First Light IO Interactive Daniel Craig

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Confirms New James Bond Film; '007 First Light' Game ReleasedAmazon Studios has officially announced a new James Bond film, with Denis Villeneuve attached to direct and Steven Knight writing the script. Meanwhile, IO Interactive has launched '007 First Light', a highly-rated video game set in the Bond universe.

Read more »

007 First Light is like a James Bond movie in the best way possibleShaken and stirred.

Read more »

'007 First Light': Here's Where to Buy the New James Bond Game OnlineThe video game '007 First Light' drops on Wednesday, May 27 for Sony PS5, Xbox and PC: Here's how to find, shop, and buy the James Bond game online.

Read more »

Denis Villeneuve Tapped to Direct Next James Bond FilmDune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond movie after the release of Dune: Part Three, marking a new chapter for the franchise following Daniel Craig's exit.

Read more »