The Arizona Cardinals are entering a new defensive chapter under Teryl Austin.

Arizona Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin walks the sidelines during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The show under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had gone on for far too long. Arizona's defense had sunk to new lows in 2026, and after their Week 11 throttling from the Kansas City Chiefs, LaFleur Enter: Teryl Austin, a seasoned and longtime defensive mind in the NFL who previously served as the play-caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in the desert with the label of senior defensive assistant this past offseason.

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What Steelers Insider Said on Teryl Austin Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin speaks to the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Austin spent the last seven years of his coaching career in Pittsburgh before departing this offseason, and his tenure wasn't without a few bumps in the road.