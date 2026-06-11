Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff After Susie Wiles Exit

President Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, starting Monday. Democrats, including Rep. Robert Garcia, immediately vowed to investigate Miller's record.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff and one of his top advisers, will become White House chief of staff beginning Monday.

The move follows the exit of Susie Wiles, who had served as Trump's chief of staff. Wiles will move to the Trump political operation, according to Trump's announcement. Trump praised Wiles for her service and said she had done a great job. The staffing change comes after the GOP's landslide midterm election loss.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Stephen Miller Role and Background

Miller has been one of Trump's longest-serving advisers and a key architect of his immigration policies. He was a senior adviser in Trump's first term and has been a central figure in many policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump's move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018. Miller has also helped craft many of Trump's hardline speeches and was often the public face of those policies during Trump's first term and during his campaigns.

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Since leaving the White House, Miller served as president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security. Born Aug. 23, 1985, in Santa Monica, California, Miller developed an interest in conservative politics during high school.

He attended Duke University, where he led conservative student groups, wrote for the student newspaper and defended the Duke lacrosse players during their 2006 case. After graduating, Miller became a senior congressional aide, working for Republicans on the Senate Judiciary and Budget committees. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.

Democrats Respond to Appointment

) declared his plans to probe Miller just minutes after Trump announced Friday afternoon that Susie Wiles was out and Miller was in. In a searing statement, Garcia said: Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families. Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts.

Miller should lawyer up, the statement concluded. The announcement also followed a report by the Daily Mail that Wiles was going to quit her role. Wiles called the article Friday fiction in a post on X. LiveNOW's Austin Westfall spoke about Wiles' response, and other White House headlines, with Will Weissert from the Associated Press. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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The information in this story came from President Donald Trump's announcement about the White House staffing changes, along with background information on Stephen Miller's career, policy influence and leadership of America First Legal. The story also includes biographical details about Miller's early interest in conservative politics and his role in Trump's first administration. This story was reported from Los Angeles.