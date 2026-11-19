Elise is the mean girl with a heart of gold. But what do we know about the actor who plays her?

What’s that? A TV show that isn’t a prequel, a spin-off, or a remake and that contains a cast of relatively unknown yet talented actors, none of whom are nepo babies?is one of this year’s big hitters.

The Netflix series—about a dance troupe at a Catholic high school in 2004 who accidentally send one of their friends into a “minimally conscious state” after a Satanic ritual at a Halloween party—is the teen drama you shouldn’t sleep on. ThinkBut who are the show’s big breakout stars?

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Lebanese-American actor Sara Boustany, who plays Elise—the mean girl with a heart of gold—appears to be emerging as one to watch already, with well over half a million Instagram followers and counting , unusual for someone with such a sparse IMDb page. It’s easy to see why viewers have fallen in love with her character, though.

As Elise, she’s fierce, independent, emotionally complicated, and kind of an outcast despite being one of the “popular” girls. Oh, and she’s a killer dancer. While the characters in the show don’t reveal their ages, we can estimate that they’re between 16 and 18 years old.

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In reality, Sara Boustany is 23. Considering that Rachel McAdams was 25 years old when she played Regina George inan eight-episode anthology series on Netflix that tells the story behind some of Dolly’s most famous songs.

Before then, in 2019, she made her professional debut on Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s cult-favorite teen comedyIf you’ve never heard of Rommulas, all you need to know is that he’s a 22-year-old Mexican-American musician with around 430,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. And, while neither has confirmed their relationship in any official or public capacity, both he and Boustany have been pictured at events together, including atFun fact: Boustany originally auditioned to play Elise’s co-dance captain—and complicated love interest—Anya .

The casting directors, however, immediately saw her as Elise instead.

“I weirdly didn’t get why,” Boustany toldearlier this month. “Elise is so quippy, and her defence mechanism is to be bitchy, which isn’t really me. But I’d only read the pilot , and I was so focused on Anya and trying to get on the show. If I’d stopped to think about it for even 30 seconds, I would’ve been like, Oh, yeah.

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