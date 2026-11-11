Who is Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto? Migrant Accused of Rushing United Cockpit

The passenger was arrested after reportedly trying to gain entry to the cockpit of a United Airlines flight on Monday.

A man who has twice been deported from the United States has been arrested for making a bomb threat on board an airplane, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, from Honduras, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to gain entry to the cockpit on board a November 9 United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

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"He has been removed from the country twice and was released a third time, pending removal proceedings, by a judge," a statement posted by DHS on X reads, "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens who try to HIJACK AIRPLANES are NOT welcome in the United States. " United Airlines said the plane landed safely “following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard” and that law enforcement “met the aircraft upon arrival.

” Newsweek has contacted DHS for comment via email outside of regular working hours. This is a developing story and will be updated.

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A man who has twice been deported from the United States has been arrested for making a bomb threat on board an airplane, the Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, from Honduras, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to gain entry to the cockpit on board a November 9"He has been removed from the country twice and was released a third time, pending removal proceedings, by a judge," a statement posted by DHS on X reads,"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens who try to HIJACK AIRPLANES are NOT welcome in the United States.

"the plane landed safely “following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard” and that law enforcement “met the aircraft upon arrival. ”