Omar Abdulkadir Artan was set to become the first Somalian to referee at a World Cup, but he was turned away at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. Omar Abdulkadir Artan, one of Africa's leading soccer referees, was refused entry to the United States while travelling to officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

, but he was turned away at Miami International Airport on Saturday. Artan made history in 2024 as the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, and was named the Confederation of African Football men's referee of the year in 2025.

It is not yet clear why Artan was turned away from the U.S. However, Somalia is one of a number of countries that President Donald Trump's administration placed on a travel ban list to"protect the nation from foreign terrorist and other national security and public safety threats.

" Artan believed he had a valid work visa despite the ban, Sky Sports reported, but a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said he was denied entry after"additional inspection" found he"was inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry. " FIFA confirmed Artan would not be able to officiate at the World Cup, saying that it was"not involved in host country immigration processes.

" "In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country," a spokesperson said.





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