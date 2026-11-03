Who Is Next Sorcerer Supreme After Wanda Maximoff? Marvel Comics Candidates Listed

The Sorcerer Supreme role is vacant after Wanda Maximoff. Explore Wong, Doctor Voodoo, Wiccan, Nico Minoru, and Doctor Strange as top Marvel candidates.

The mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme sits vacant within Marvel Comics following the departure of Wanda Maximoff. She relinquished the title after making the ultimate sacrifice to save magic during her tenure. This event leaves a power vacuum that has sparked significant debate among fans and experts about who should inherit the position next.

Current Vacancy and Historical Context

Doctor Strange previously appointed Doctor Doom to save the world during the Blood Hunt storyline. Doom refused to return the role, intending to conquer the world first. Wanda Maximoff eventually took over the duties to retrieve the Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto when they called for help. She gave up the role to save magic, leaving the position empty for the Vishanti to fill.

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Wong and Doctor Voodoo Contend

Wong has served as the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange disappeared during the Snap. In the comics, Wong debuted in Strange Tales #110 in 1963 created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Born in Kamar-Taj, he was dedicated to the Ancient One from childhood. He descended from Kan, a Chinese monk from about a thousand years ago. Although he mostly served as Strange's butler, he proved his worth during Damnation by forming the Midnight Sons. The Ancient One chose Doctor Voodoo instead of Wong in 2009. Jericho Drumm debuted in Strange Tales #169 in 1973 by Len Wein, John Romita Sr., and Gene Colan. He specializes in Vodou-based houngan magic after his twin Daniel fused with him.

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Young Heroes and Legacy Candidates

Nico Minoru is young and her magic might be unstable, yet she gained power from the Staff of One. She became the Runaways' de facto leader after watching her parents take part in a ritual sacrifice. She was a candidate for the title when Doctor Strange gave it up before and served as a teacher at Strange Academy. Wiccan is the Scarlet Witch's son and one of the most powerful magic users in Marvel Comics. Billy Kaplan debuted in Young Avengers #1 in 2005 by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. He inherited chaos magic powers and mastered them himself. A Wiccan from another timeline became Sorcerer Supreme in a 2016 storyline. He served as the court wizard for the Kree-Skrull Empire before being banished with his husband Hulkling.

Doctor Strange and Future Implications

Doctor Strange holds the strongest claim to the title despite his recent controversies. He gave up the role in 2008 when he used dark magic. He lost the role to Doctor Doom when wordplay tricked him out of getting it back after Blood Hunt. Strange was most recently the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard. When his most recent series ended, Strange and Angela left and returned to Earth. He may arrive just in time to reclaim the title of Sorcerer Supreme of Earth again. The Vishanti must choose their next champion to maintain balance against future magical threats.