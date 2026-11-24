The Anthropic mathematician’s Riemann hypothesis proof is the product of unfettered ambition

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Levent Alpöge got back to the place he was crashing in New York around 4 A.M. on Friday, November 20. He was almost done. He could almost sleep. All that was left was to download the 17 million lines of code he’d spent the night preparing for public release.

Also read Anthropic mathematician says 250,000-page Riemann proof 'was a joke'

It needed to go up on his personal website, alongside a four-page statement he’d tinkered with all week. But for the moment, the code still sat on the servers of his employer, the AI company Anthropic—which had gone public just hours earlier with the largest valuation in stock market history, making Alpöge a rich man. Once the upload was complete, he would also be one of history’s most famous mathematicians.

, a 167-year-old math problem so formidable it is almost beyond words; in public talks experts tend to simply treat it as an over-the-horizon aspiration, a “vanishing point” perspective against which all other math problems shrink. Just weeks earlier Terence Tao—arguably the world’s most famous mathematician—had declared the hypothesis out of AI’s reach until perhaps 2050..

By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.in a sequence of escalating, dramatic and controversial discoveries. And in nearly every episode of this earth-shaking war for math’s soul, Alpöge has figured somehow—part battlefield champion, part horseman of the AI apocalypse, part Forrest Gump. His eccentric ways have shaped this saga, maybe more than any other single person on Earth, and thereby the course of history.

Which is perhaps why people are so divided over Alpöge.

“Who is this person who’s behind some of the most striking applications of AI to mathematics? ” says Henry Cohn, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“This is a really interesting question that deserves a deeper answer than you can get from following him on X.” Depending on who you ask, Alpöge is a reviled online troll: an agent of chaos laughing as his fellow mathematicians watch their intellectual landscape get carpet-bombed by his Silicon-Valley cohort. Or he’s a reluctant public figure, a shy academic with integrity, who wants to forge a future where AI is mathematicians’ collaborator, not their usurper.

Or maybe he’s an arrogant genius with a chip on his shoulder, bent on leveraging his access, his internal models and unlimited tokens, to prove his doubters wrong by snatching every remaining mathematical trophy off the shelf. Whatever the truth is, it’s hard to know, because Alpöge won’t tell. He refuses to speak to media. This article has been assembled from interviews with dozens of friends, mentors, collaborators and acquaintances.

Alpöge’s online persona is confusing and tempestuous. He topples famous conjectures with glib and gleeful social-media posts—then gets baited into emotionally replying to anonymous commenters. His X bio starts with the self-effacing descriptor “idiot,” but follows with a litany of world-class accolades.

There are few photos of Alpöge online, but they all present a consistent picture: thick eyebrows over an angular, almost-elfin face, thin bangs halfway between a Beatles mop top and a bowl cut, and an impish smile revealing a slight gap between his front teeth and an unmistakable capacity for mischief. According to numerous sources close to him, though, behind the irreverent visage is a fierce hunger for respect and recognition, paired with a boundless belief in his own capabilities—a drive shocking even to the world-class polymaths who know him.

No goal is too ambitious. Even the Riemann hypothesis—math’s one true Holy Grail—proved to be no limit.

“He has this will to take on the world and win,” says Scott Armstrong, a mathematician at New York University and a rare Alpöge confidante. “He’s got it in spades. ” In today’s world, where large teams are the norm for any assault on frontier research problems, Alpöge is an anomaly: he mostly works alone, except, of course, for the powerful internal models he has privileged access to.

“Here is a person that is larger than life,” says Armstrong. “I keep asking myself—when they make the movie, who is going to play Levent? ”His parents, both Turkish immigrants, realized their son’s intellect was remarkable when he was just three. As his mother, she was reading him one of his favorite books and said she was too tired to continue, so Levent picked up where she’d stopped.

At first she thought he had memorized the page, but when she gave him another book, he kept reading. Somehow, he’d learned without instruction. On the advice of professionals, they enrolled him in a nearby gifted program. Alpöge’s one sister, Elif, is nearly a decade older, which made him practically an only child for much of the time.

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Alpöge was extremely athletic, and especially into distance running and soccer—his favorite team being Istanbul’s Besiktas football club. He picked up coding early. In 2009, at 17, he connected with bioinformatics professor Xenophon Papademetris at Yale University. Papademetris’s group assigned him a research problem they’d had little time for.

The idea was to use Nvidia Graphical Processing Units—the GPU technology now powering the AI revolution—to recognize vascular structures in medical images.

“He helped do one of the first GPU implementations of an image analysis algorithm,” Papademetris says. “He was a 17-year-old kid who could say ‘I will do it. ’” The professor recalls what he wrote of Alpöge in his college recommendation letter: “His enthusiasm was contagious, his energy was boundless, and his confidence in his ability to overcome obstacles almost frightening. ” Alpöge’s algorithm was enough to “punch your ticket to any university in the country,” Papademetris says.

“My letter was irrelevant. ” As a bonus for the achievement, a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ’s Lincoln LaboratoryThe teenager ultimately chose Harvard University. He fell in love with math once he got there.

“He distinguished himself even in that class of overachieving first-years,” says Noam Elkies, his math professor that year, “finding more than half the corrections in class materials that I did not notice sooner. ” Other instructors noted his fastidiousness could cause tensions: The physicist Matt Reece recently recalled in a BlueSky post how the young Alpöge joined his graduate physics course and so angered the students with his persistent mathematical questions that “I feared someone would actually punch him in class.

” By his junior year, Alpöge was under the tutelage of renowned mathematician Jacob Tsimerman. That summer, Alpöge participated in a well-known undergraduate research summer program at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. The program’s longtime leader, Joe Gallian, recalls Alpöge as unusually buoyant and charismatic.

After visiting the program, the mathematician Rishi Nath said to Gallian, “Everybody wants to be like Levent. ” Alpöge did groundbreaking work that summer, publishing papers in top journals on par with established professionals. With two weeks left, Gallian gave Alpöge a particularly hard problem to occupy his remaining time. He said, “Work on it until classes start, and then if you don’t have anything, it’s fine.

” But Alpöge told him, “I’ll work on it until I solve it. ” He showed similar tenacity for everything in life, Gallian says. During the Duluth group’s yearly stop at a restaurant called “Betty’s Pies” along Minnesota Route 61, three students volunteered for the “pig’s trough” challenge: eat a massive pie stuffed with ice cream in 15 minutes, and win a free T-shirt. Alpöge did it in 3:43—an all-time record that holds to this day.

He also ran the annual Duluth marathon, and Gallian snapped a photo of him outracing everybody at an “alpine sliding” course.

“You can see the competitiveness and the fierceness and the power of concentration,” Gallian says. ,” won him the illustrious Morgan Prize. In a recommendation letter, the late Harvard professor Benedict Gross called it “a tremendous piece of research for an undergraduate, at the level of an outstanding PhD thesis. ” Perhaps, Gross speculated in his letter, something like a Fields medal was in Alpöge’s future, too.

Tsimerman struck a similar note in a recommendation of his own: “Often it seemed as if there was no way to proceed, and I even suggested switching problems a few times when I thought there was a dead end,” he wrote.

“But Levent enjoyed the challenge too much to stop. ”Alpöge added to his illustrious CV with a Ph. D. at Princeton University and postdoc back at Harvard. His doctoral advisor, the Fields medalist Manjul Bhargava, cites the same exuberance and talent, but adds that Alpöge “was slow to write up the new things he did, in part because he was always thinking about so many things.

” Bhargava also recalls a time when a family member in Long Island was ill, and Levent offered to take leave from his job to move home and help.

“I’ve never forgotten that gesture,” he says, calling Alpöge “a very kind and caring person. ” Yet Alpöge’s frenzied approach sometimes ruffled feathers in academia. In a pithy February 2025 Facebook post, he wrote that he’d solved a “Hilbert problem,” one of math’s big trophies. But two other mathematicians had already solved the problem.

As of today, Alpöge still proudly lists the accolade on his website and X bio. Alpöge’s departure to Anthropic in the summer of 2024 didn’t surprise anyone close to him. He frequently expressed frustrations with academia and its antiquated journal system, they say, and had become obsessed with AI from the moment he interacted with OpenAI’s GPT-4 in mid-2023. He joined the company under a vague title, “Member of Technical Staff.

” Anthropic declined to give further information about his official work. Everyone with second-hand knowledge of the arrangement, however, insists he wasBut Anthropic employees are allowed to experiment with unreleased versions of Claude in their off time.

“Give a math person access to a powerful LLM with access to a lot of compute,” says MIT mathematician Andrew Sutherland, “and they will eventually start asking it math questions, whether you want them to or not. ” Alpöge first gained wider recognition on July 19, 2026, with a curt X post at 10:19 P.M. EDT announcing he had solved the Jacobian conjecture, one of math’s most famous problems.

Another mathematician, Akhil Mathew of the University of Chicago, had thought that the conjecture might be within reach of cutting-edge AI models, and had mentioned it in passing to Alpöge, who took the idea and ran with it. This achievement was a turning point, the first really famous math problem AI solved—the sort of thing most people would’ve revealed in a long, explanatory manuscript submitted to a top math journal.

To critics, Alpöge’s nonchalant post almost seemed to say, with a callous shrug, “Yup, AI is better than you now. ” again and again. He’d think of a problem, either because he knew it from his own area of number theory or because another mathematician suggested it.

He’d throw his allowance of tokens and an internal version of Claude at it, then inform a few trusted outside experts of what he found. If necessary, he’d iterate based on their feedback. These breakthroughs—too numerous and esoteric to concisely list here—spanned a breathtaking range of mathematical topics, more than any single mathematician can productively work in. Of course, Alpöge didn’t need to understand each topic completely.

He would act as a kind of liaison between his legions of Claude agents and his human collaborators. He’d give his agentic army a direction, often based on the human experts’ guidance, and they’d churn out thousands of pages of calculations, mostly in a math-slop dialect unreadable to any human. But the slop corresponded, in some impenetrable way, to actual mathematical truth. Alpöge’s task was to translate this output, with the help of yet another LLM, into readable math.

He’s become a kind of LLM-whisperer through this unconventional, somewhat aggravating process, which he calls “AI psychosis,” according to Ethan Sussman, a mathematician at Northwestern University. Still, Alpöge’s correspondents all remark on his shocking ability to grasp subjects far from his expertise—and on his unflagging resolve.

“I think he really does understand all this math,” Armstrong says. “He’s like some kind of genius. ” “He is exceptionally broad,” agrees Sussman, who is usually the most intense person in his collaborations. But “Levent is an order of magnitude more intense than I am,” he says.

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“He sets his sights on the goal and he's like, ‘I’ll sleep when this is done. ’” In fact, the issue of Alpöge’s sleep—or lack thereof—is something many of his recent collaborators have noticed with concern. His messages and check-ins, arriving at all hours, seem untethered from any circadian routine.

“I don’t know when he’s sleeping,” several told me. What happened next was a crash. Just as Alpöge was nearing one of math’s loftiest summits, hoping to solve a “million-dollar” problem from the Clay Institute’s “Millennium” list—the highest-value math targets out there—Anthropic’s arch-rival, OpenAI, swooped in. Rumors had spread that Alpöge and NYU mathematician Tristan Buckmaster, were about to solve.

Looking for a win, OpenAI’s math team threw colossal amounts of computing power at the problem over several days to The media painted the controversy as a David versus Goliath narrative. Alpöge did his best to stay out of it, and mostly avoided the uproar, while Buckmaster was cast as the human struck down by an iron-fisted tech juggernaut.. It also scooped a number of mathematicians’ progress on important problems, including collaborations Alpöge had underway.

Any paranoia he already felt was now magnified, and he became increasingly withdrawn, convinced that leaks between the two companies were stealing his progress. The most impressive result in OpenAI’s dump, maybe the most impressive AI-powered result up until then, was a proof that made significant progress toward the Riemann hypothesis. This was Alpöge’s favorite problem, the one he’d harbored unspoken dreams of someday besting. Publicly, he posted on X commending OpenAI’s team for its work.

But the very same day, he started poking harder around the edges of the hypothesis with his internal version of Claude. He’d messaged Alpöge, whom he knew was in Aspen for the same secret “AIxMath” conference, since he hadn’t seen him at any of the events. Alpöge said he’d been hiding out in his hotel room, and suggested they go for a walk. They two had only spoken once before, in July at an NYU lunch.

Armstrong was showing colleagues around the table Alpöge’s Jacobian conjecture X post on his phone. He couldn’t figure out why they were giggling until the stranger with a bowl cut sitting next to him turned and said with a smile, “that was me. ” When Alpöge finally emerged in the lobby, Armstrong barely recognized him. His hair was shaggier, his facial hair grown out, and he was cloaked in a baggy hoodie.

“He looked ‘like a hobo,’ in his own words,” Armstrong recalls. “He didn’t want to be seen by anyone. ” They strolled through Aspen’s quiet streets for two hours, talking about the Navier-Stokes drama and the powerful, AI-fueled forces that were forging their collective future. This time, Alpöge offered no goofy quips, and his frustration was clear.

“He’s a very intense person—he’s very moody,” Armstrong says. “He thinks that OpenAI is the evil empire, and he just wants to throw as much sand in their gears as he can. ” Alpöge doesn’t seem to think Anthropic is perfect either, but he’s glad it exists. When Armstrong complained of math’s fate being in the hands of just two companies, Alpöge replied, “It could be worse.

At least there’s not just one. ” Alpöge hadn’t expressed such animosity toward his corporate rivals before this year’s headline-making events, according to everyone I spoke with. But OpenAI’s actions this year, rife with PR-heavy claims and rampant scooping of mathematicians , seems to have made an enemy of him. Alpöge himself now has no shortage of enemies.

In the aftermath of his Riemann proof, he wrote on X, he’s received death threats. And many mathematicians are frustrated with the official narrative, promoted by Alpöge and Anthropic alike, that his math work is merely a “hobby” entirely divorced from his day job—especially when he’s using internal models and resources.last week that provides a rare insight into those resources. Alpöge had shared with them the LLM output from one of his summer breakthroughs.

They used it to estimate that the discovery—which was several times less ambitious than many of Alpöge’s other projects—cost up to $4 million worth of computing resources. An Anthropic representative declined to comment on the estimate. Whatever Anthropic’s “allowance” for Alpöge is, it’s not an especially cheap one. For reference, in 2026 the National Science Foundation, the largest U.S. funder of math research, invested about $200 million in the field.

“Anthropic should release how much this costs. How many tens of millions of dollars are in their budget to solve math problems? ” says NYU mathematician Nestor Guillen. Guillen notes that in mid-October, Anthropic and OpenAI each gave $5 million to the Simons Foundation for a new initiative to help mathematicians understand recent AI breakthroughs.

“Would they agree to increase that money to match what they give an employee working on a ‘weekend hobby? ’” Guillen asks. After their afternoon walk in Aspen, Armstrong and Alpöge parted ways, heading back to their respective hotel rooms, where each had a number of agents churning on their current math problems. What Alpöge was working on, he did not disclose.

Alpöge and Claude’s successes on Riemann happened in spurts, throughout October and November. In the early hours of Monday, November 16, they did the impossible. That was when Alpöge wrote to Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, who asked him to save the announcement until after the company’s Friday IPO. That day, Alpöge visited Princeton University, where he told Bhargava and Peter Sarnak what he’d accomplished, swearing them to secrecy and asking their advice.

“It was surreal,” says Sarnak. “He was in a pretty excited state. ” Alpöge spent the rest of the week holed up in Buckmaster’s NYU office, their old war room during the Navier-Stokes drama, now strategizing the release of the Riemann proof.

Drained but exhilarated, they wrapped up their work early Friday morning and walked to the touristy Caffe Reggio on MacDougal Street, the only place still serving decent coffee past 2 A.M. Love him or hate him, Alpöge has given mathematicians a human face to represent the AI revolution, to project their feelings onto as their world is turned upside down. In his statement, Alpöge gives ample praise to Claude—“Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line.

” But he also highlights his own agency.

“It was my secret in my student days that my plans were for this problem,” he writes. He used a machine to beat everyone, yes, but he remains a key ingredient. The story he spins is one of triumphant partnership, portending a bright future for math. A modern retelling of the same “lone genius” story math has always been obsessed with, updated for the AI era.

Whether he’s a visionary genius or a corporate face, his process and his foibles are a stark glimpse into math’s new, supercharged future—AI psychosis included. Riemann being solved won’t cure cancer or stop global warming. Itin any noticeable way. But it marks a turning point nonetheless, one whose import will only be fully known to our future selves.

The upload finished shortly after 8 A.M. He texted Buckmaster the link to his website, and instructed him to pass it to Armstrong.

“Levent and I always joked, if we ever need anything leaked, we’ll just give it to Scott,” Buckmaster says. Armstrong posted it to X immediately. It was done. But what if there was a bug?

Alpöge realized he hadn’t had time to compile the code on his own machine before uploading it. Could something have gotten garbled in the process? People around the world would download his code and it would crash, making them doubt his claim. It was done—the files were already online, the world already informed.

But he had to know. Bleary-eyed, he started up his compiler. He could sleep once he knew he’d won. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity.

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