What you need to know about new Cardinals QB Josh Johnson.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Arizona Cardinals are set to roll out Josh Johnson against the Kansas City Chiefs today, which will mark their fourth starting quarterback of 2026 after the team was If you're asking yourself, "who is Josh Johnson?

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" — you're not alone. Arizona just signed him just two weeks ago from Cincinnati's practice squad as a last-resort thanks to injuries piling up in the team's quarterback room. Johnson, now 40, initially entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2008 by the Tampa Buccaneers. Since then, he has played for:In total, Johnson has 50 games played in his career with 11 starts.

As a starter, he has a 2-9 record with a 58.7% completion rate with 14 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. Johnson is Arizona's fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks, as it's been a chaotic game of musical chairs:: Signed from Bengals practice squad two weeks ago, now starts vs. Kansas CityJohnson, due to his age, will join Jim Thorpe as one of the oldest non-specialist players to suit up for Arizona.

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"Tomorrow at KC, QB Josh Johnson will be the 2nd-oldest non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals behind only Jim Thorpe, who was 41 years, 185 days old when he played his lone game with the Cardinals on Thanksgiving in 1928 vs. the Bears. "Johnson spent some brief time with Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in 2020, where the two were both in San Francisco .

That was also the case in 2021, where LaFleur was the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. Johnson's prior experience with LaFleur — on top of his overall experience in the league — made him a coveted addition to Arizona's quarterback room at this point in the season.

"You got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like he has, and I'm sure all 32 teams . It's just who needs one and who doesn't," LaFleur said of Johnson this week.

"He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starters. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He's mature and he can still sling it.

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Obviously he's been in this league. It's not like he was just on the street.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!