Who is Homer Gere? Meet the ‘Euphoria’ heartthrob who filmed wildly intimate scene with Sydney Sweeney

Homer Gere is the only child of “Pretty Woman” actor Richard Gere and “Law & Order” alum Carey Lowell.

Homer Gere has people wondering all about him after he was featuring in a wild love scene with Sydney Sweeney in the most recent episode of “ Euphoria .

”9 Following a steamy “Euphoria” love scene with Sydney Sweeney , fans are curious about Homer Gere. The rising star was born Homer James Jigme Gere on February 6, 2000, to “Law & Order” alum Carey Lowell and “Pretty Woman” star Richard Gere. The former couple tied the knot two years later, in 2002, but separated in 2013.

They finalized their divorce in 2016, and Richard went on to marry Homer’s stepmother, Alejandra Silva, in 2018. Meanwhile, Lowell — who is a devout Buddhist as well as a former Bond girl — opened a ceramics business in 2021.

“Loves music, very fast runner, very smart,” he continued. “Very funny. ” The “Runaway Bride” star added, “Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being. ”Homer was raised in Westchester, New York, and attended the upscale Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York.

Homer has an older sister, actress Hannah Dunne, whom Lowell welcomed with ex-husband Griffin Dunne in 1990. He’s also big brother to his father’s two sons with Silva — Alexander Gere, born in 2019, and James Gere, born in 2020. Homer is clearly taking a cue from both of his famous parents and stepping onto the world stage — though Richard divulged in 2024 that his eldest son “doesn’t understand” his fame.

“He also finds it very difficult to watch me on screen because, even if I’m playing an extreme character, I’m still his father, and he struggles to get into the story,” he “It just so happens that he’s only recently started acting himself,” Richard added. “He’s suddenly become interested and seems to be enjoying it. He’s been writing and directing small films, so we have this new thing in common.

”Homer, meanwhile, pulled back the curtain on how the “Autumn in New York” actor has coached him amid his burgeoning onscreen career.

“It’s not necessarily related to like the craft, but more like how do you carry yourself, how do you make this work in a positive way,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2026. He also cited his father’s daily phone calls.

“Having that kind of sounding board constantly is amazing,” Homer added. Homer made headlines when he was spotted filming “The Shards” with Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber in 2025. Homer once said he speaks with his father via phone “every day. ”Despite his highly visible acting career, Homer appears to keep a relatively low profile in his personal life.

However, the actor sparked a media frenzy with Cindy Crawford’s daughter, model Kaia Gerber, after the pair was spotted filming Ryan Murphy’s “The Shards” in Los Angeles in October 2025. Following a steamy"Euphoria" love scene with Sydney Sweeney , fans are curious about Homer Gere. Getty Images for Paramount+Homer made headlines when he was spotted filming"The Shards" with Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber in 2025.





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