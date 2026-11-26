A look at who is performing the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Goo Goo Dolls announce the ninth overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsince 2019.

While they're no strangers to playing on this holiday, this will be the first time that Buffalo will host a game. The game itself is going to offer plenty of excitement with two of the best teams in the NFL squaring off. That said, Thanksgiving games are a major event which usually come with a big halftime show. That was the case for the Detroit Lions, whoSo who is it that the Bills turned to for their show?

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John Rzeznik of the band The Goo Goo Dolls performs during opening night of SunFest on Thursday, April 28, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The performer for the Bills vs. Chiefs halftime show will be none other than The Goo Goo Dolls.