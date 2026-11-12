Who foots the bill when it comes to expanding the Texas power grid for data centers

Georgia says it froze rates and made data centers backstop grid costs. NBC 5 Investigates looks at what’s working, and what critics say is hidden.

As AI data centers drive up demand for electricity, a growing question is who should foot the bill to expand the Texas electric grid to support them.

Georgia said it has taken steps to protect families from those costs, freezing electric rates and requiring data centers to cover the costs of grid expansion.traveled to Georgia to see whether those protections are working and if Texas could do the same. In Georgia, the electric grid already sizzled during hot Atlanta summers before the arrival of AI data centers that can contribute to soaring power use.

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"It's truly unprecedented, off the charts," said Bob Sherrier, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, a legal advocacy group working to protect electric customers from higher bills. "So if you think about it, it took us a hundred-some-odd years to build up to where we're at -- now we're gonna double that in five," Sherrier said.

His group wants to shield average consumers from higher bills as Georgia adds new electric lines and power plants to support data centers. Sherrier fears utilities will spend a fortune expanding the grid, only to see the data center market suddenly change. If data center companies then left the state, he worries families could be left facing higher electric rates for years, paying off the costs of that construction.

"It's a big bet that the power companies and the data centers are making and we don't want to backstop it," Sherrier said. But Georgia regulators said they have already put protections in place to prevent that from happening.

"I honestly think that what we've done to date has got all the protections in place and more," said Jason Shaw, chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, the state's electric regulator. Jason Shaw, right, talks with NBC 5 Investigates Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman. Last year, the commission announced a deal with the state's major electric provider, Georgia Power, to freeze electric rates for three years.

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The PSC said it's also required the power company to sign long-term guarantees with new data centers, committing them to pay for grid expansion for years, even if they leave. Shaw believes electric bills will eventually go down, not up, because data centers will cover a bigger share of the costs.

"We're going to do everything we can here at the commission to continue to take advantage of these benefits using the leverage that we have in negotiating these large load rules and contracts," Shaw said. But not everyone in Georgia believes the state is setting an example Texas should follow. Patty Durand, a former candidate for the Georgia PSC, leads Georgians for Affordable Energy, an advocacy group. Durand argues the state's rate freeze is deceptive.

First, she says the freeze came after years of rate increases, effectively locking in higher prices. She also said it delayed state hearings on new electric rates for three years, making it harder for the public to see how much grid expansion is costing right now. NBC 5 Investigates Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman.

Edward Ayala, NBC 5 Investigates"The rate freeze means there's no scrutiny on the spending and no ability to stop it or change direction until it is too late," Durand said. Durand also complains the contracts requiring data centers to backstop costs are not open to the public. She and other watchdog groups fear those contracts could contain exit clauses, potentially letting data centers off the hook before the advertised long-term guarantees expire.

"It's really the secrecy that is concerning people," Durand said. "We have to take a lot of this at how they've described it publicly without being able to actually evaluate language and what's in there itself," Sherrier said. The PSC said its own staff scrutinizes those contracts, but Georgia has laws, like other states, that prohibit the release of information companies deem to be trade secrets. Bob Sherrier, left, talks with NBC 5 Investigates Senior Reporter Scott Friedman.

The commission said the contracts include guarantees lasting 15 to 25 years, and if a data center exits early, the commission points to a letter agreement the power company signed with regulators, promising it will"not seek to recover" those costs from residential customers. Shaw said he's confident even if the AI bubble bursts, Georgia families won't end up stuck with the bill.

"No, in this case it would be the data centers and the shareholders of the for-profit regulated utility," Shaw said. "If you don't have these rules and these protections that we've developed here in Georgia, somebody's assuming the risk, and I'm afraid if it's not done right then it's the rate payers that will be taking those risks," Shaw said. What Georgia has done may be harder to accomplish in Texas because the two states have very different electricity markets.

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In the ERCOT power market, most Texans choose from multiple electric companies, unlike Georgia, where regulators set the rates charged by one utility serving most customers. That means Texas cannot simply freeze electric rates the way Georgia regulators did. But the Public Utility Commission of Texas is working on other rules aimed at financially protecting consumers. Beth Garza served for five years as ERCOT's Independent Market Monitor, a watchdog tracking the Texas grid.

"Well, the concept of the financial security is written down. It's in a proposed rule right now. All of this evolves on the speed of regulation," Garza said. She explained that Texas lawmakers passed SB 6 in 2025, creating rules requiring large electric customers, including data centers, to pay grid connection costs upfront and post financial security.

Now the PUC is considering rules where, if a data center backs out and forfeits that money, it would be used to offset costs for other electric customers.

"And there's details to be worked out, but there is a way to do this to protect existing and specifically small consumers," Garza said. Edward Ayala, NBC 5 InvestigatesBut at a legislative committee hearing earlier this year, PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson assured lawmakers he wants to guarantee data centers will not leave families with higher electric bills.

"It's not just, in my opinion, ensuring that rate payers are protected. It's being able to show them that they're being protected. And so, the rules that we're looking to promulgate are going to accomplish that," Gleeson said. Those rules are due out in December and with new governor-elect Gina Hinojosa set to take office next year, the issue is expected to be near the top of the agenda when lawmakers meet in January.

Hinojosa has pledged new rules to protect consumers from data center cost increases. But asEdward Ayala, NBC 5 InvestigatesRules promising protections can still leave questions about transparency, potential loopholes and whether families will see proof of those protections in their electric bills.

"People do understand when their power bill goes up and when it goes down and people don't want to pay for the cost these data centers are causing," Sherrier said.it expects to save customers an average of $180 a year as data centers cover more costs in the future. The company also said it shares all data center contract information with state regulators so they can ensure compliance with the new rules.

As Texas considers its own protections, the details of those rules and how they are enforced could determine whether electric customers are shielded from the costs of the data center boom.