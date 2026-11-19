The Chicago Bears are going to become well-acquainted with playing on holidays this season, and they’ll get things started on Thanksgiving.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 18: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Chicago Bears are going to become well-acquainted with playing on holidays this season, and they’ll get things started on Thanksgiving. The Bears will also play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day in Chicago, and they’re hoping they’ll be playing in Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day, but before any of that, they’ve got some business to attend to on Turkey Day.

Also read TSA addressing Thanksgiving travel ahead of busy holiday travel season

The Bears are no strangers to playing on Thanksgiving, and they’ll do so again this season when they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Outside of the Lions and Dallas Cowboys, who traditionally play on Thanksgiving every year, the Bears have the most games played on the holiday of any other team, with 38 contests under their belts.

Recently the Bears have had mixed results against the Lions on the holiday, winning the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Thanksgiving games in Detroit and losing the 2024 tilt there in what was former head coach Matt Eberflus’ final game with the team after horrendous clock management cost the team a chance at tying or winning the contest. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NFL.

Advertisement

The NFL is pulling out all the stops around the holiday this year, and the schedule will include a game the day before Thanksgiving when the Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. On Thanksgiving itself, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of the day at 3:30 p.m. Central, and the finale will feature the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. Central on NBC Chicago and Peacock.

Finally, the NFL’s annual Black Friday game will be played the next afternoon, as the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos on Prime Video.