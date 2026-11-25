WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a $2 million investment in Cuba's vaccination program during his visit, facing criticism over the regime's healthcare failures and human rights record.

Outgoing World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concluded his visit to Cuba on Tuesday by announcing a direct financial commitment of US$2 million to bolster the island nation's crumbling medical infrastructure. The funding is specifically designated for Cuba's national immunization program, aiming to support the Communist Party government in Havana as it grapples with severe resource shortages and a rapidly deteriorating public health system. This injection of cash arrives at a critical juncture where the Caribbean nation's healthcare sector is struggling to function amid long-standing mismanagement and acute energy deficits.

Ghebreyesus traveled to the island nation starting on Sunday to engage in high-level diplomatic discussions with the country's communist leadership. During his stay, he held formal meetings with Miguel Díaz-Canel, the nation's figurehead president, and toured a pediatric hospital to assess local medical capabilities. The WHO chief also reportedly met with individuals involved in Cuba's biomedical technology industry, a sector the regime utilizes to project an image of scientific advancement on the international stage despite the dire conditions faced by ordinary citizens.

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The World Health Organization stated that the new investment is part of a broader aid package intended to provide essential medical equipment to local health facilities. The agency emphasized that the funds will support critical health sector priorities, with a specific focus on the vaccination of both children and adults. A press release from the United Nations agency highlighted that this initiative targets immediate public health needs identified by Cuban officials, attempting to maintain access to essential health services during a period of significant operational challenges.

Communist Party officials in Cuba have consistently attributed the deplorable state of their public health system to economic restrictions imposed by the United States, referring to them as an embargo. They argue that these limited restrictions on economic activity are responsible for the decade-long functional decline of their medical facilities, rather than the administration's own governance failures. These officials notably omitted the fact that the embargo includes expansive exceptions for humanitarian and medical aid, allowing for significant flow of supplies to the island.

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The deterioration of the Cuban healthcare system has been further exacerbated by the collapse of the country's power grid, a situation that worsened significantly after Venezuela stopped providing free or inexpensive oil. The withdrawal of these vital energy supplies exposed the desperate state of Cuba's infrastructure, as the Communist Party had largely failed to maintain the national power grid over several decades. The regime elite had grown reliant on private electric generators using gasoline, leaving the vast majority of the population to contend with years of regular and prolonged blackouts.

During his visit, Ghebreyesus publicly demanded an end to what he termed embargo sanctions, blaming the United States for preventing oil-rich nations such as Russia, China, and Brazil from assisting Cuba with its energy shortages. He argued that these sanctions are preventing allied nations from helping Cuba through its shortages, a narrative that critics argue ignores the regime's own role in mismanaging resources and energy distribution. The World Health Organization's intervention represents one of the few remaining international lifelines for a health sector that officials claim remains a priority despite the catastrophic conditions.

Unlike previous U.S. initiatives, the World Health Organization did not specify in its announcement that it would utilize third-party distribution systems to prevent the theft of medical resources by the Communist Party. In July, the State Department under President Donald Trump announced that U.S. aid would be distributed through the Catholic Church, a mechanism Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained was necessary to prevent the Castro family from stealing supplies or profiting from support intended for the Cuban people. The WHO's lack of such safeguards has raised concerns among critics regarding the ultimate destination of the funds.

Critics point out that the agency praised Cuba's hard-won public health achievements without condemning the systemic abuses that accompany them. Ghebreyesus described his visit as an effort to help protect these achievements, stating that the provision of essential vaccines demonstrates a commitment to maintaining access to health services. His statements failed to address the regime's longstanding practice of sending health workers to partner countries to fund the government, a practice often described as a slave doctor program.

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Under this controversial arrangement, doctors receive negligible stipends and are banned from returning home for eight years if they attempt to defect. A group of defecting health workers have implicated the Pan-American Health Organization, the WHO's regional arm, in similar schemes, citing documents showing participation in agreements for the purchase of medical personnel between Cuba and countries like Brazil between 2013 and 2018. This oversight has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates who view the WHO's approach as enabling state-sponsored exploitation.

Ghebreyesus's statements omitted any condemnation of the Castro regime's human rights record, instead recalling that the Cuban sanitary system has a long history based on primary health care and universal coverage. He noted that the system helps train professionals for dozens of countries, framing the aid as support for these broader international contributions. This perspective contrasts sharply with the reality on the ground, where the healthcare system is barely functional and severely under-equipped for the general population.

The ongoing energy crisis has left many Cubans forced to survive on minimal electricity for extended periods, a situation the regime continues to blame on external blockades rather than internal mismanagement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously addressed the Cuban people directly, explaining that the lack of electricity and fuel is due to the plundering of billions of dollars by those in control of the country, not U.S. sanctions. This fundamental disagreement over the causes of the crisis remains a central point of contention in the ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian discourse surrounding Cuba.