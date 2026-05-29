At N'Djili International Airport, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the media about the ongoing Ebola crisis in Ituri, the shortage of medical supplies, and the need for community cooperation, while rejecting travel bans and highlighting new U.S. financial aid.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , the Director‑General of the World Health Organization, landed at N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A flurry of cameras and journalists greeted him as he stepped out of the jet, but the most important audience was the local community that had waited for a high‑level message of solidarity. He took the microphone and spoke candidly to the press, stressing the paradox of being physically present while most directives normally come from Geneva.

"To come here is to really show to the community that they're not alone," he said. He urged staff to work hand‑in‑hand with residents and called for self‑protection in the ongoing Ebola crisis. The province of Ituri, the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak, has been suffering from a dire shortage of medical supplies.

International aid that had just arrived from the European Union is being distributed to the most affected districts, but shortages remain: in some villages doctors are forced to reuse expired masks while treating suspected patients. The United States, which has also pledged support, announced an additional $80 million in aid on the same day, bringing its total commitment to more than $112 million.

Despite the influx of funds, the conflict‑ridden landscape of Ituri-dominated by the Allied Democratic Forces allied with the Islamic State and a coalition of ethnic militias-continues to undermine containment efforts. The region's main transportation hub in Goma was shut down last year when the M23 rebel group seized the city.

Tedros highlighted the multifaceted challenges beyond the virus itself: the high number of internally displaced persons, widespread food insecurity, and cultural tensions around burial rites that clash with stringent medical protocols. He cautioned that simply imposing travel bans would be counter‑productive.

"There are ways to manage workers and to manage cases without a strong, restricted travel ban, and we do not encourage that as WHO," he said. His remarks came in the wake of a temporary U.S. ban on travelers from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan that was announced last week, and were meant to reassure the international community that containment, rather than containment through restriction, should be the goal. The broader context is even more complex.

Ebola has been reported in the neighboring provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, as well. In South Kivu, the Rwanda‑backed M23 rebel group, which controls key cities such as Goma and Bukavu, has reported two new cases, further highlighting how overlapping security and health crises strain both local and international response mechanisms. In intervening moments, civilians were angered by the perceived indifference of medical protocols to local burial customs, exacerbating mistrust in the solutions offered by health workers.

Dr. Tedros urged that the credibility of the WHO's response depends on community trust, saying that strengths in human resources, local knowledge and trust are as vital as financial support. His speech emphasized that although the outbreak of a virus that has no approved treatment or vaccine presents a daunting challenge, the combined human will and coordinated aid might be decisive in preventing it from turning into a larger catastrophe.

The arriving delegation from the European Union is expected to join WHO staff in the field next week to strengthen the response effort, while the United States remains committed to further resources to meet the disease's needs and help end the spread. Cybersecurity drafts look fine. Sorry; ignoring placeholders.





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WHO Director-General Discusses Ebola Outbreak in Congo, Calls for CeasefireThe Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026. He discusses the challenges faced by medical personnel in containing the Ebola outbreak in Congo, including a lack of equipment, a distrustful population, and armed groups in a volatile region. He emphasizes the need for communities to protect themselves and for medical workers to collaborate with them. The European Union and the United States have donated medical aid to support the containment efforts. The WHO Director-General also calls for a ceasefire in the region affected by the outbreak, where armed groups have staged violent attacks for decades.

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