Cuba’s once-vaunted system of free universal healthcare has deteriorated sharply.

Street vendors sit as they wait for customers to stop and buy cigarettes and coffee in Havana, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Cuban Public Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda welcomed Tedros, saying it was an opportunity for him to see firsthand“I want to use this visit to better understand the challenges you face and would be happy to mobilize the international community to support you,” he was quoted as saying.

Cuba’s once-vaunted system of free universal healthcare has deteriorated sharply. Analysts say the crisis has been compounded by fuel shortages that they blame on tightened U.S. sanctions on the island’sHospitals across Cuba face shortages of supplies including syringes, gauze, vaccines and anesthetics. They also lack spare parts to repair equipment such as hemodialysis and CT scan machines.

Also read Giants and 49ers make the biggest statements in Week 11

For Cuba, a country with health indicators comparable to those of developed nations — including low mortality, high life expectancy, broad vaccination coverage and widespread prenatal care — the situation “is shocking,” said Mario Cruz Peñate, the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization representative on the island. A government report released in June stated that the survival rate for children with cancer had fallen to 65% from 85% before the energy blockade began in January.

Advertisement

As part of the visit, Tedros is scheduled to visit health and biotechnology institutions, meet with health sector officials, and talk with reporters.