WHO Director-General Discusses Ebola Outbreak in Congo, Calls for Ceasefire and Travel Ban Alternatives

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026. He discusses the challenges faced by medical personnel in containing the Ebola outbreak in Congo, including a lack of equipment, a distrustful population, and armed groups in a volatile region. He emphasizes the need for communities to protect themselves and for medical workers to collaborate with them. The European Union and the United States have donated medical aid to support the response to the outbreak. The WHO Director-General also calls for a ceasefire in the region affected by the outbreak, where armed groups have staged violent attacks for decades. The outbreak has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities. The WHO discourages countries from imposing travel bans against nationals of affected countries, as there are alternative ways to manage cases and workers.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo , Thursday, May 28, 2026.

He discusses the challenges faced by medical personnel in containing the Ebola outbreak in Congo, including a lack of equipment, a distrustful population, and armed groups in a volatile region. He emphasizes the need for communities to protect themselves and for medical workers to collaborate with them. The European Union and the United States have donated medical aid to support the response to the outbreak.

The WHO Director-General also calls for a ceasefire in the region affected by the outbreak, where armed groups have staged violent attacks for decades. The outbreak has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities. The WHO discourages countries from imposing travel bans against nationals of affected countries, as there are alternative ways to manage cases and workers





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