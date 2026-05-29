WHO Director-General Discusses Ebola Outbreak in Congo, Calls for Ceasefire

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026. He discusses the challenges faced by medical personnel in containing the Ebola outbreak in Congo, including a lack of equipment, a distrustful population, and armed groups in a volatile region. He emphasizes the need for communities to protect themselves and for medical workers to collaborate with them. The European Union and the United States have donated medical aid to support the containment efforts. The WHO Director-General also calls for a ceasefire in the region affected by the outbreak, where armed groups have staged violent attacks for decades.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo , Thursday, May 28, 2026.

He discusses the challenges faced by medical personnel in containing the Ebola outbreak in Congo, including a lack of equipment, a distrustful population, and armed groups in a volatile region. He emphasizes the need for communities to protect themselves and for medical workers to collaborate with them. The European Union and the United States have donated medical aid to support the containment efforts.

The WHO Director-General also calls for a ceasefire in the region affected by the outbreak, where armed groups have staged violent attacks for decades





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Congo Medical Personnel Armed Groups Volatile Region Community Protection Collaboration Medical Aid Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DR Congo facing 'catastrophic collision' of Ebola and war: WHO chiefThe true spread of the virus was probably much wider, the United Nations' health agency says.

Read more »

WHO urges ceasefire in Congo to contain Ebola as cases surgeThe head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called for a ceasefire ​in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in order to contain an Ebola outbreak.

Read more »

Uganda closes its border with Congo as cases of a rare Ebola type surgeUgandan authorities have ordered the closure of the border with Congo amid a surge in Ebola cases. The decision was made by a local Ebola task force.

Read more »

European Union donates medical supplies to fight Ebola in Congo, WHO chief to visitThe European Union has donated medical supplies to support frontline workers in fighting Ebola in Congo. The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is on his way to Congo to assess the situation. The Bundibugyo virus, which has no approved treatment or vaccine, has caused more than 1,000 suspected cases and at least 220 deaths in Congo. The response on the ground has been hampered by challenges such as customs' red tape, insufficient storage facilities, bad roads, and weak telecommunications.

Read more »