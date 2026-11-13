Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas about replacing Jensen Huang, who resigned after 33 years amid affair scandals. Interim CEO Colette Kress and CUDA creator Ian Buck are among other candidates.

Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported, in a search that follows Huang's resignation after 33 years leading the chipmaker.

The approach was confirmed by Reuters, which said Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Arm declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Huang resigned Thursday following reports of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a Chinese national whom U.S. intelligence sources reportedly suspected was a spy. The scandal plunged Nvidia into crisis and sent shockwaves across the AI industry Huang helped bankroll.

Also read Nvidia stock faces rare downgrades as board investigates CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair

The board announced Huang's departure Thursday, thanking him for the profound contributions he made since cofounding Nvidia in 1993. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim CEO. The board said it is considering both internal and external candidates for the permanent role. Haas spent seven formative years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

He became Arm CEO in 2022 and oversaw the company's Nasdaq listing in 2023. Arm has historically been strong in mobile phones and is expanding into computers. He is among several candidates being considered, and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it. Arm's US-listed shares pared losses after the report and were down more than 5%.

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Nvidia's shares were down over 3%. Markets and analysts had already been reacting to the possibility of Huang's exit before the official resignation, with shares sinking and the stock downgraded on fears that one of the world's most consequential tech companies may be unable to function without him. Bernstein Senior Analyst Stacy Rasgon told CNBC that Jensen is Nvidia and called him the visionary, after the firm slashed Nvidia's price target 50 percent to $200.

Jensen Huang Successor Search

John C. Coffee Jr., a Columbia Law School professor and corporate governance expert, told Newsweek there is no apparent successor as Huang seemingly deliberately refused to create any number two at Nvidia. He called it an extraordinary flat organization with no intermediate senior executives. Some analysts expect the next CEO to break from Huang's three-decade reign as the hands-on chief conductor who personally steered engineering roadmaps, geopolitical negotiations over China exports and massive investments across the AI ecosystem.

A potential shift toward a more institutional leadership structure would come as Nvidia faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and growing consensus among US lawmakers to further restrict the company's chip exports to China. Ian Buck joined Nvidia in 2004 and as vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing possesses a unique understanding of the company's infrastructure and the technology that propelled it to the forefront of the semiconductor sector and the global AI arms race.

Buck is the engineer behind CUDA, the software that allows customers to use Nvidia's GPUs as more general-purpose engines. He has emerged as a frontrunner in the eyes of some analysts and prediction markets. Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, told Reuters that Ian Buck is the strongest long-term internal candidate given his role in creating CUDA and leading Nvidia's hyperscale business.

Ian Buck Internal Candidate

Tae Kim, author of The Nvidia Way: Jensen Huang and the Making of a Tech Giant, called Buck one of the most important figures in Nvidia's history in a blog post Thursday. Kim said Buck oversees the company's AI hardware and software products deployed with hyperscalers and other customers and has the engineering knowledge, experience, close data center customer relationships, and employee respect needed to lead Nvidia into its next chapter.

Analysis from The Action Network showed Buck leading the pack with odds around 36 percent following Huang's resignation. Gautham Marthandan, a senior data and research specialist at The Action Network, told Newsweek that the firm analyzed prediction-market probabilities from Kalshi and Polymarket, weighting each platform based on its historical forecasting accuracy in science and technology markets. He said they also examined the more specific Next CEO market segment, trading activity and the strength of supporting historical evidence.

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Dan Ives, a technology analyst and partner at investment firm Yorkville Ives & Co., wrote Thursday that Colette Kress has built enormous credibility internally and externally and that the firm are big fans of her strategically. Kress has served as Nvidia's CFO since 2013. Nvidia generated only around $4 billion in annual revenue when Kress joined, which has grown to $216 billion, according to the company's latest financial report. The Action Network lists her as Buck's closest contender.

Colette Kress Financial Role

The company extolled her qualifications in Thursday's announcement, saying Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position. Harvey Jones, the announcement continued, but the text was cut off in the current article. Analysts view Kress as a steady financial authority.

External names discussed by analysts include AMD chief Lisa Su, who has navigated the key China market, and Micron chief Sanjay Mehrotra, whose memory chips power Nvidia servers. Other candidates cited by industry watchers include Marvell head Matt Murphy and Apple hardware chief Johny Srouji, who oversaw the iPhone maker's in-house silicon development. Tim Cook's name was floated by President Donald Trump, who on Thursday said there was only one man who could take Huang's place.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday: TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! Cook's 15-year tenure at Apple drew praise for steady stewardship and balance sheet discipline. Apple was valued at around $350 billion when Cook took over in 2011, growing close to $4.7 trillion by the time he departed earlier this year.

Tim Cook Dark Horse

Dan Ives told Newsweek on Thursday that he considers Cook the top candidate for the job. Ives wrote in a note that there was a good chance Nvidia's Board looks to the outside for a CEO and called Cook a dark horse candidate given the global importance of Nvidia to the overall U.S. tech industry.

William Kovacic, former chairman and commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, told Newsweek it would help to recruit an individual with a strong record of accomplishment on the tech field. He said Tim Cook would be such a person, and if not Tim Cook then someone of comparable stature.