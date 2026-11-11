Who closed the road to proposed Early County data center site?

Questions remain about why county crews were directed to install signs for a road the county does not own or maintain.

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. - Questions remain about who had the authority to close a road near land proposed for the QTS data center in Blakely.

Road-closed signs went up on W.J. Davis Road near the proposed site. Public road officials said Early County Commission Chairman Hank Jester ordered the road closed. The county does not own the road.

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City Attorney Tommy Coleman said the road was transferred to a realtor involved in the recruitment of the data center, which is in the planning stages.

“I don’t think it was malicious in any way or not,” Coleman said. “Not up to either of the city or county to close it. ” Coleman said that, as far as he knows, “they just put up the signs. And it’s in the city.

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” “I think it was an innocent error,” Coleman said.

“But no, I don’t think they had the authority to do that. Nor would the city. ” Jester was first reluctant to discuss the matter.

“I mean, I feel like this has been blown out of proportion,” Jester said. Jester then agreed to share his account. He said a county taxpayer asked to use road-closed signs.

“I had a county taxpayer, which we’ve done before, request the use of road close signs so that when he put the gates up on his property so that somebody that rode in there would not have to get to a gate that’s a mile down the road and have to turn around,” Jester said. The road is the one that may one day be the opening gate to the data center.

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Early County resident Mark Avirett said he is suspicious.

“For a county commission to do something that they’re not, I’m not saying not qualified, but not the authority to do it, and to do it because it’s messing up a big mega deal with QTS is, it feels like it’s kind of underhanded, you know,” Avirett said. Questions remain about why county crews were directed to install signs for a road the county does not own or maintain.

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