WHO Chief Visits Congo Ebola Epicenter, Urges Community Trust and Lifting of Travel Bans

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Bunia, Congo, to address the 17th Ebola outbreak, stressing community trust and safe burials while urging countries to reconsider travel bans. The outbreak has 906 suspected cases and 223 deaths, with violence and mistrust complicating the response.

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, traveled to Bunia in eastern Congo on Saturday to assess the response to the country's 17th Ebola outbreak.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Congo's health minister, Tedros emphasized the importance of building community trust and ensuring safe burials to prevent further spread. He urged countries to reconsider travel bans and border closures, arguing that such measures discourage transparency and hinder the global response. The Democratic Republic of Congo has faced Ebola 16 times before and has ended every outbreak.

This history gives me real confidence, Tedros stated, noting that the country's experience is a valuable asset in combating the current crisis. He acknowledged the challenges posed by community mistrust and violent attacks in the region, but stressed that listening to local concerns is key to overcoming them. Latest official figures from the WHO show 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths in Congo, while neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, according to its health ministry.

The response in Bunia has seen improvements at Rwampara and General hospitals, with additional staff, protective gear, and medical supplies arriving, though patients continue to seek treatment around the clock. However, Doctors Without Borders warned that the outbreak is spreading faster than any previous Ebola epidemic. Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration, said Dr. Alan Gonzalez, the organization's deputy director of operations.

Nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak. Community tensions have been heightened by anger over the strict medical protocols for handling victims' bodies, which clash with local burial rites. Residents have launched at least a dozen attacks on health workers in recent weeks. Tedros responded by saying, We are not here to tell people what to do, we are here to listen.

Building trust takes time, and it starts with listening. He added, I understand how painful it is to lose someone, and how much it means to honor them properly, but certain practices, including touching the bodies of those who have died from Ebola, can spread the virus further.

The outbreak is further complicated by insecurity: attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces and ethnic militias in Ituri have hindered response efforts, while the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls key cities in North and South Kivu, where cases have also been reported. Uganda and Rwanda have closed their borders, and the Trump administration last week banned entry for non-U.S. passport holders who recently visited Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan.

Tedros called on countries to reconsider such measures, warning that they discourage the transparency that saves lives. The WHO has shipped vaccines and supplies to Bunia, with more expected in the coming days. The United States announced an additional $80 million in aid, bringing its total commitment to over $112 million. Despite these efforts, the outbreak continues to spread across multiple provinces, raising concerns about a prolonged epidemic.

The situation remains critical as health workers race to contain the virus amid political instability and community resistance





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