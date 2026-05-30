WHO chief visits Congo Ebola epicenter as cases surge

WHO chief visits Ebola epicenter in Bunia as rare Bundibugyo strain spreads rapidly; 906 suspected cases, 223 deaths reported in Congo so far.

The head of the World Health Organization Saturday arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, a city at the heart of an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola, where the virus still spreads faster than the response, despite better-organized health facilities and new aid arrivals.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is expected to visit a treatment center and meet local authorities, health workers and affected families in Bunia.

“The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicenter and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters late Friday. RELATED STORY | WHO leader opposes travel bans amid deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo The WHO said Friday authorities have reported 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths. Neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, the Ugandan ministry of health said Friday.

The Bundibugyo virus, the current kind of Ebola, has no approved treatment or vaccine.

“This is a difficult situation, and we recognize that. But the Democratic Republic of Congo has faced the Ebola virus many times before. We are confident that it can once again bring this outbreak under control,” Tedros told reporters Friday after meeting with Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka. Medical aid donated by the European Union arrived in Ituri, the heart of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, on Thursday, with more shipments expected over the next eight days.

The U.S. announced $80 million in additional aid on the same day, bringing its total commitment to more than $112 million. Response efforts at Bunia's Rwampara and General hospitals appear more organized, with additional staff, protective gear and medical supplies, though patients continue arriving around the clock, an AP reporter observed on Friday. The response has not kept pace with one of the fastest-spreading outbreaks on record, Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, warned on Saturday.

“Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration,” Dr. Alan Gonzalez, MSF’s deputy director of operations, said in a statement. RELATED STORY | Kenya court suspends US plan for Ebola quarantine facility for Americans “Nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak,” Gonzalez said, calling for immediate expansion of testing, faster deployment of aid workers and sustained access for medical supplies.

Dangers faced by health workers have been heightened by anger among residents over the stringent medical protocols for handling the victims’ bodies, which clash with local burial rites. Residents have launched at least three attacks against health centers. Attacks in Ituri by the Allied Democratic Force, a rebel group allied with the Islamic State group, and a coalition of ethnic militias have also hindered the response.

The illness also has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities, including Goma and Bukavu. The rebels have reported two cases. Uganda and Rwanda have closed their borders, while the Trump administration last week banned entry of non-U.S. passport holders who had recently visited Congo, Uganda or South Sudan.

Tedros on Friday called border closures and travel bans “not effective at all” in preventing the spread of the outbreak “Closing borders, as some countries have done, only discourages transparency. The Democratic Republic of Congo is reporting the situation openly and transparently," he said, urging countries to reconsider these measures.





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European Union donates medical supplies to fight Ebola in Congo, WHO chief to visitThe European Union has donated medical supplies to support frontline workers in fighting Ebola in Congo. The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is on his way to Congo to assess the situation. The Bundibugyo virus, which has no approved treatment or vaccine, has caused more than 1,000 suspected cases and at least 220 deaths in Congo. The response on the ground has been hampered by challenges such as customs' red tape, insufficient storage facilities, bad roads, and weak telecommunications.

Read more »

W.H.O. Chief Tedros: Ebola Contact Tracing in DR Congo 'Nearly Impossible'W.H.O. chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said contract tracing for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is 'nearly impossible.'

Read more »

WHO chief lands in Congo to address rare Ebola outbreak amid distrust and insecurityThe head of the World Health Organization arrived in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, to witness efforts against an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola virus.

Read more »

WHO chief arrives in Congo as Ebola outbreak outpaces responseAs of Tuesday, 1,077 suspected cases had been reported, along with 238 suspected deaths, according to health officials.

Read more »