WHO chief lands in eastern Congo’s Ituri province, epicenter of Ebola, as outbreak outpaces response

The head of the World Health Organization has arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, where a rare type of Ebola is spreading faster than the response.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Manza Pantience, left, a midwife at Karibuni wa Mama, supervises health workers who collect patients' samples for Ebola testing at Sofepadi Hospital in Bunia, Congo, Friday, May 29, 2026. Health workers take meals to Ebola patients at the treatment center in Rwampara, Congo, Friday, May 29, 2026.

– The head of the World Health Organization Saturday arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, a city at the heart ofRecommended Videos “The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicenter and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters late Friday.

The WHO said Friday authorities have reported 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths. Neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, the Ugandan ministry of health said Friday.

“This is a difficult situation, and we recognize that. But the Democratic Republic of Congo has faced the Ebola virus many times before. We are confident that it can once again bring this outbreak under control,” Tedros told reporters Friday after meeting with Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka.in Ituri, the heart of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, on Thursday, with more shipments expected over the next eight days.

The U.S. announced $80 million in additional aid on the same day, bringing its total commitment to more than $112 million. Response efforts at Bunia's Rwampara and General hospitals appear more organized, with additional staff, protective gear and medical supplies, though patients continue arriving around the clock, an AP reporter observed on Friday. Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press reporter Saleh Mwanamilongo in Bonn, Germany, contributed to this report.

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