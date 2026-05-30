WHO chief lands in eastern Congo’s Ituri province, epicenter of Ebola, as outbreak outpaces response

The head of the World Health Organization has arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, where a rare type of Ebola is spreading faster than the response.

Catcaller arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO says Man arrested for threats to kill Erika Kirk ahead of Turning Point USA event in San Antonio, affidavit saysDirector-General of the World Health Organisation , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

– The head of the World Health Organization Saturday arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, a city at the heart ofRecommended Videos “The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicenter and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters late Friday. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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