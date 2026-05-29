WHO chief lands in Congo, saying Ebola outbreak 'can be stopped'

The head of the World Health Organization has arrived in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, to support efforts against an Ebola outbreak

Volunteers from UNICEF’s ‘U-Report’ platform carry out awareness campaigns against the Ebola virus at the A La Nine market in Goma, Congo, on Friday. Using megaphones, the volunteers inform and warn the public about handwashing, hygiene rules, symptoms, precautionary measures and instructions to follow.

The WHO director general landed in Congo, vowing a rare Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak “can be stopped” even as confirmed and suspected cases mount in Congo and Uganda faster than health workers can respond. With no approved treatment or vaccine and a fatality rate up to 50%, doctors race to expand improvised treatment centers as new aid from Europe and the U.S. begins arriving.

Armed conflict, attacks on clinics and community distrust are hampering containment, while border closures and U.S. travel bans risk deepening isolation in a region already struggling with displacement and hunger. The head of the World Health Organization has arrived in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, to support efforts against an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola virus, where he called on the international health body to work with the local community to stop the spread.

The World Health Organization said Friday that authorities have reported 125 confirmed cases in Congo, including 17 confirmed deaths. Additionally, there are 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths.

“To come here is to really show to the community that they’re not alone,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at the airport in Kinshasa late Thursday. “Pushing orders from my comfortable office in Geneva is easy, but I’m asking my colleagues to work with the community, and I am asking communities to protect themselves,” he added. Challenges like the high number of people displaced by armed conflict in the region and food insecurity are complicating efforts, Tedros said.

Aid supplies reached the heart of the outbreak this week but medical personnel continue to struggle with a lack of equipment, a distrustful population and armed groups in the volatile region. The outbreak continues to spread faster than the response, despite health facilities becoming more organized and more equipment arriving.

Anaïs Legand, a researcher in the WHO emergencies program, cited a patient discharged Wednesday as a “positive development” since it is the only documented recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient during the current outbreak. Legand said at a U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday that five other infected people were also likely to recover.

Medical aid donated by the European Union arrived in Ituri, the heart of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, on Thursday, with more shipments expected over the next eight days. The U.S. announced $80 million in additional aid on the same day, bringing its total commitment to more than $112 million.

At Rwampara Hospital, where a treatment center has been established, the response looks far more organized than in previous days, with more staff deployed, stronger prevention measures and teams in protective gear visible across units — though patients continue to arrive around the clock, according to an AP reporter in Bunia, the provincial capital. The same progress was noted at Bunia General Hospital, where new medical kits, support personnel and emergency funding appear to be reinvigorating operations.

David Munkley, the eastern Congo director of World Vision, said Friday more equipment and supplies are still needed.

“We know what is required in terms of personal protective equipment, in terms of supporting communities and ensuring proper sanitation hygiene practices,” Munkley told the AP. “So the moment of truth is, are we going to fund it or not?

” Congo’s Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba told reporters Thursday night they are exploring more drugs “that can help save even more lives, because ... this disease initially presents just like any other infectious disease we’re familiar with: dizziness, headache, fever, vomiting and diarrhea. ” The continent’s top public health body will “ensure that we have a vaccine and a treatment for Bundibugyo” by the end of the year, Africa CDC chief Jean Kaseya said Thursday.

Dangers faced by health workers have been heightened by anger among residents over the stringent medical protocols for handling the victims’ bodies, which clash with local burial rites. Residents have launched at least three attacks against health centers. Attacks in Ituri by the Allied Democratic Force, a rebel group allied with the Islamic State group, and a coalition of ethnic militias have also hindered the response.

The illness also has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities, including Goma and Bukavu. The rebels have reported two cases. After Uganda closed its border with Congo, the Word Health chief said Thursday he discourages countries from imposing travel bans.

“There are ways to manage workers and to manage cases without having a strong, restricted travel ban,” Tedros said. The Trump administration last week announced a temporary ban on the entry of people without U.S. passports who have visited Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days.

It said Wednesday it plans to send Americans who are exposed to Ebola to a new facility in Kenya instead of flying them to the U.S. Kamale, Kabumba and Banchereau write for the Associated Press. Kabumba reported from Bunia, Congo, and Banchereau from Dakar, Senegal. AP writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Monika Pronczuk in Dakar contributed to this report. Rebuilding L.A.

: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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