WHO Chief Expected to Visit Treatment Center in Bunia

The World Health Organization's chief is expected to visit a treatment center and meet local authorities, health workers and affected families in Bunia to address the Bundibugyo virus.

is expected to visit a treatment center and meet local authorities, health workers and affected families in Bunia .

“The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicenter and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters late Friday. Bundibugyo virusCopyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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WHO Bunia Bundibugyo Virus Health Organization Treatment Center

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