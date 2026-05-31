WHO chief declares first Ebola recoveries and urges community action in eastern Congo

During a visit to Bunia, WHO director general Tedros announced five recoveries from the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, outlined the latest case numbers, and called for expanded testing, community involvement and security protection to halt the outbreak.

World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Bunia in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo on May thirty first 2026 to inspect the newly opened treatment center at the Evangelical Medical Center.

During his visit he toured a ward where patients were receiving supportive care for the ongoing outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola known as Bundibugyo. The WHO chief highlighted that five individuals had already survived the disease, marking the first documented recoveries of confirmed cases in the current wave. He emphasized that although there is still no approved vaccine or specific antiviral therapy for this strain, early detection, community engagement and proper supportive treatment can lead to positive outcomes.

The director stressed that people who develop symptoms should seek care promptly and that the response must involve every citizen and local leader to overcome cultural barriers related to burial practices that have complicated containment efforts. The official situation report released by the World Health Organization indicated that nine hundred six suspected cases and two hundred twenty three suspected deaths have been recorded across the affected provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

Neighboring Uganda reported nine confirmed cases and one death, illustrating the cross‑border nature of the outbreak. Health workers on the ground, including Pierre Akilimali of the Congo National Institute of Public Health and doctor Davin Ambitapio, described how the provision of symptomatic treatment, such as fluid replacement and fever control, has contributed to the recent recoveries.

They expressed cautious optimism, noting that the virus appears less complex than previous strains that have plagued the region, and they pledged to continue scaling up testing, contact tracing and the distribution of personal protective equipment. Security challenges remain a major obstacle to an effective response. Armed groups including the Allied Democratic Forces and various ethnic militias have been responsible for recent attacks that disrupt medical supply lines and endanger health personnel.

On Saturday a raid by ADF fighters in Beni resulted in seven civilian deaths, further heightening community fear and mistrust. The WHO chief called for an immediate expansion of testing capacity and a sustained flow of aid workers, urging international partners to support both the medical and security aspects of the response.

He concluded his remarks by affirming that the outbreak can be contained if communities are actively involved, if early treatment is sought, and if the international community maintains a coordinated effort to protect health workers and deliver essential resources





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