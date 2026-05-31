Four patients have bEen discharged from a new Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, signalling early progress in a fast‑spreading outbreak that has infected over 130 people in Congo and Uganda.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday that four patients have been discharged from the newly inaugurated Ebola treatment centre in Bunia,the capital of Ituri province, which lies at the heart of the current outbreak.

The announcement, made during the centre's opening ceremony, highlighted a tiny but significant sign of progress in a region wheRe the virus has already claimed hundreds of lives and continues to spread across eastern Congo and into neighbouring Uganda. Tedros underscored that the discharges demonstrate that recovery is possible even in the absence of an approved vaccine or specific therapy for the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus,the strain responsible for the current, The Bundibugno‑type Ebola virus was first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007 and has proven especially difficult to contain because of its high fatality rate and lack of targeted treatments.

The latest outbreak was first confirmed in mid‑May 2024 and was swiftly declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO. As of the latest WHO situation account, Congo has logged 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths linked to the epidemic, while laboratory testing has confirmed more than 130 infections and at least 18 deaths among those confirmed cases. in neighbouring Uganda, nine confirmed cases and a single fatality have been recorded, most of them linked to cross‑border transmission from the Congolese epicentre.

Health officials say the epidemic likely circulated undetected for several weeks before the first cases were identified, a delay that has hampered contact‑tracing efforts and created isolation of infected individuals far more challenging. The outbreak is unfolding in a region already beset by armed conflict, large‑scale population displacement and fragile health infrastructure. Humanitarian organisations warn that the speed of new infections continues to outstrip the capacity of the response, despite the recent arrival of additional international assistance.

Doctors Without Borders has called for expanded diagnostic capacity, rapid deployment of medical staff and smoother logistics for delivering essential supplies. Community resistance has also complicated the response. In some villages, traditional burial practices clash with the strict Ebola burial protocols promoted by health authorities, leading to occasional attacks on treatment facilities and mistrust of health workers.

Tedros appealed directly to local communities, stressing that the outbreak can only be halted if residents promptly account symptoms and cooperate with contact‑tracing teams.

"We can stop this Ebola, and anyone who has it can too recover," he said. "But the rule… is this thing is everybody's business and every citizen should be involved. " The WHO has pledged continued support for the new treatment centre in Bunia, which is expected to improve patient outcomes and serve as a hub for coordinated clinical care, infection control training and community outreach across the region.

The declaration of the public health emergency has mobilised a multi‑agency response that includes the WHO, the United Nations,the African Union and a coalition of non‑governmental organisations. Together they aim to expand surveillance,strengthen laboratory networks and accelerate the deployment of experimental therapeutics where feasible.

While the recent patient discharges offer a glimmer of hope,officials warn that the epidemic remains far from under control and that sustained international commitment and genuine community engagement are essential to finally bring the virus under containment





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