As Democrats prepare to take control of the House and the Senate, Trump’s period of total control of the GOP is coming to an end.

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. As Democrats prepare to take control of the House and the Senate, President Donald Trump’s period of total control of the GOP is coming to an end.

He will be out of office in a little more than two years, and there are new questions about whether his most obvious potential successor, Vice President JD Vance, is the right Republican for the job. As we enter the twilight of the Trump era, I reached out to Steve Contorno, who covers Republicans for CNN, to get his take on the coming GOP primary. My conversation with Contorno, edited for length and clarity, is below. What’s the current succession plan? WOLF: There was a blue wave. What does that mean for Red America in 2028?

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CONTORNO: It feels like we went from a pretty clear succession plan to a wide-open race for the future of the GOP overnight. There were people I was talking to on the Republican side weeks before the election, who were ready to jump full-bore into JD Vance for president 2028, who are now acknowledging that it is a much more challenging environment for him, and it’s not necessarily clear how that shakes out.