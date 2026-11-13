Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 10?

The race for first place is reaching the final stretch.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches the ball for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The 2026 college football season has been a special one across the board. There are a plethora of elite wide receivers this year who can deliver big plays at the drop of a hat. Nine different pass-catchers have eclipsed the 900-yard mark as the race for first place reaches its final stretch.

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Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree runs for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectLegree has finally fallen back to Earth after a ridiculous start to his college career. He's failed to reach 100+ yards in two consecutive losses for Oregon State.

Legree caught 8 passes for 99 yards against Texas State. Smith delivered in Ohio State's loss to Oregon. He crossed the 100-yard mark for the first time in four games, recording 7 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectToney stayed put despite not playing in Miami's loss to Notre Dame. He's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Messer's streak of 100+ yards ended, but he still made plenty of noise. He caught 7 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with throwing a scoring pass.

Messer's the only player in the country to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown, rush for a touchdown, and return a punt for a touchdown. Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHatcher was held to a season-low 2 catches for 12 yards in a disappointing loss to Clemson. Despite playing with a backup quarterback, Hernandez recorded 4 catches for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. Myers caught 5 passes for 68 yards in Missouri State's 23-20 loss to FIU. Dixon broke the 100+ yard mark for the fifth time this season in Illinois' win over Nebraska.

He recorded 8 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. His score in the second quarter got Illinois on the board, and he scored again in the fourth to essentially put the game away. Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris celebrates a touchdown pass against Colorado during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectHarris rebounded from a poor showing to put up 4 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown against Colorado. Stevenson makes his first appearance on the list this season. He's had four straight games with 100+ yards, including 5 catches for 117 yards in a 52-23 victory against Rice.