WHO and Africa CDC Report Uncontrolled Ebola Outbreak in DRC and Uganda

The DRC and Uganda Ebola outbreak exceeds 11,200 cases with over 5,500 deaths. WHO and Africa CDC officials warn the crisis remains uncontrolled and poses global risks as the disease spreads to new regions.

The World Health Organization and the Africa CDC have confirmed that the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Uganda remains severely out of control six months after its initial declaration. The crisis, which was first announced on May 15, has expanded geographically to reach Kenya and Nigeria by October 2026, marking it as the most widespread Ebola epidemic in recorded history. Health officials are grappling with fatal attacks on medical personnel, systemic staff payment failures, and critical resource shortages that hinder containment efforts.

Uncontrolled Spread of Rare Virus Strain

Jean Kaseya, the director-general of the Africa CDC, stated unequivocally during a Reuters interview that the current outbreak is still serious and not under control. The epidemic is primarily driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, which distinguishes this crisis from previous major outbreaks. Government data cited by Reuters indicates that the disease has infected over 11,200 individuals and caused 5,500 deaths since May 2026. This trajectory makes it the second-largest outbreak on record, trailing only the 2014-16 West African epidemic which infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000.

Also read Ebola outbreak remains out of control in Congo 6 months into response

Community Transmission Challenges

Containment efforts are severely hampered by the pattern of transmission within local populations. Kaseya reported that over 80 percent of new cases emerge outside of established contact lists, making traditional tracing methods ineffective. Furthermore, more than 65 percent of all deaths occur in the community rather than within designated health centers. This high rate of community-based transmission indicates that the virus is spreading rapidly through social networks before symptoms are recognized or patients can access care.

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Global Health Risks and Evacuations

The geographic spread of the disease has triggered international health protocols, with four cases of Ebola disease linked to the DRC outbreak being medically evacuated or imported to the European Union and European Economic Area since May 2026. Three patients were evacuated for specialized care, with two traveling to Germany and one to the Netherlands. A fourth case was subsequently reported in France in July. These incidents underscore the potential for the virus to cross international borders despite existing containment measures.

Public Health Warning and Future Outlook

Jean Kaseya issued a stark warning regarding the potential consequences of failing to halt the epidemic immediately. He asserted that if the outbreak is not stopped now, it would become the worst Ebola epidemic the world has ever witnessed. The disease remains highly contagious and can be contracted through direct contact with bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, or semen. While the resulting illness is rare, it is severe and often fatal, necessitating urgent global attention and coordinated response strategies to prevent further expansion.