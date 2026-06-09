WHO and Africa CDC Launch $518 Million Emergency Response to加速ating Ebola Outbreak

the World Health Organization and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have announced a $518 million, six-month emergency response plAn to combat the accelerating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The One-Response approach unifies partner efforts under a single plan, budget, and team,with a focus on community engagement. The United States has increased its funding to over $200 million and issued travel warnings,while raising concerns about the 2026 FIFA World Cup potentially spreading the virus.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have announced a $518 million emergency response plan to combat the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda .

This joint six-month plan, which will be in place until November, adopts a One-Response approach, meaning all partner organizations will operate under a unified set of guidelines for emergency coordination, research,and community engagement. The plan complements the national emergency responses already launched by the Congo and Uganda. The number of cases has continued to increase, underscoring the urgency of accelerated efforts.

"The only way to beat this outbreak is through close partnership, working together under the leadership of the affected countries in one coordinated effort, guided by a simple principle: one plan, one budget, one crew," noted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He emphasized that containing Ebola hinges on political commitment, sustained financing,and community trust.

"This plan places communities at the centre,because without thier participation, contact tracing falters, safe care is delayed, and transmission continues. " The United States has also mobilized a rapid response,including border screening, diagnostic supplies, and food assistance. The Department of State announced an additional $38 million in funding, bringing its total direct contribution to over $200 million, making the U.S. the largest financial contributor to the response.

The Department also issued a travel warning on May 29, urging U.S. citizens who have traveled to affected regions to enter through designated airports for enhanced screening. U.S. officials have expressed concern that European countries are being overly lax on travel restrictions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted across North America-including in major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami.

They fear the event's large, international crowd could accelErate the spread of Ebola





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Ebola Outbreak WHO Africa CDC Emergency Response One-Response Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda United States Funding Travel Restrictions World Cup

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