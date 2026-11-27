Whittons Auctions removed listings linked to Ann Widdecombe's estate after using offensive language and including items like golliwogs, sparking public outrage.

The dispersal of the estate of Ann Widdecombe has ignited a fierce public debate following the actions of Whittons Auctions in Devon. The auction house faced immediate backlash after listing items purportedly belonging to the late former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman. The controversy centers on the handling of her personal effects just months after her passing at age 78.

Whittons Auctions Listings Spark Immediate Public Outrage

Whittons Auctions removed specific listings from its online catalogue after facing severe criticism from the public and observers. The auction house had inadvertently used offensive terminology in its descriptions of certain goods. This error compounded the distress caused by the inclusion of items that many viewed as insensitive to the legacy of the deceased politician. The rapid removal of these items underscores the intensity of the public reaction to the sale.

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Memorabilia Highlights Widdecombe's Television Career

The auction catalogue featured a diverse array of possessions linked to Ann Widdecombe's life in the public eye. Items included a life-sized cutout of her Strictly partner, Anton du Beke, and a teaspoon allegedly bent by Uri Geller. A Basil Brush autograph and a trophy from the TV game show Pointless were also listed. These objects highlight her significant presence in British popular culture beyond her political career.

Family Grief Complicated by Hasty Estate Sales

The sale occurs shortly after a memorial service held at Westminster Cathedral. The service was attended by at least five prime ministers and featured a eulogy by her nephew, the Rev Roger Widdecombe. He described her death as a tragedy but emphasized the need to celebrate her life. The timing of the auction has been criticized as insensitive given the recent nature of her death in violent circumstances.

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Offensive Items and Historical Context Fuel Debate

Controversy deepened when the auction included racist cast-iron moneyboxes and golliwog figurines. These items were grouped with other recently deceased Devon personages in a three-day sale. Ann Widdecombe had faced criticism in 2019 regarding a WhatsApp message about throwing toys out of a pram, including golliwogs. She always denied any racist intent, attributing her views to a more innocent age. The presence of such items in her estate raises questions about their provenance and display.

Aftermath and Questions Regarding Estate Management

The incident has raised serious questions about the management of Ann Widdecombe's estate. Critics argue that the items were sold without proper context or sensitivity. The initial listings did not clearly identify the items as belonging to Ms Widdecombe. The subsequent use of offensive language by the auction house exacerbated the situation. Observers wonder if the dispersal of her belongings could have been handled with more tact to protect her legacy.