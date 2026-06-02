Whittier Comic Fest celebrates local comic book community

The Whittier Comic Fest is a celebration of the comic book community in Whittier, California. The event, which takes place on June 7 at the Rose Gardens, features over 50 vendors selling comics, artwork, and collectibles, as well as a lineup of guests including voice actors, comic book artists, and writers. The event is free and open to all ages, making it a great opportunity for fans to meet and greet with their favorite creators and characters. The Whittier Comic Fest is a testament to the strength and diversity of the comic book community in Whittier, and it's a fun and family-friendly event that's perfect for fans of all ages.

Eric Hauser, the creator of Whittier Comic Fest , poses for a photo inside Kobra Comics in Whittier on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Hauser, who was born and raised in Whittier, hopes to promote the local comic book community with the event, which happens on June 7 at the Rose Gardens.

Eric Hauser, 28, creator of Whittier Comic Fest, holds up an issue of The Boys comic book series while posing for a photo at Kobra Comics in Whittier on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Artist and co-creator of The Boys Darick Robertson is the headliner at this year's Whittier Comic Fest. The fourth annual Whittier Comic Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Rose Gardens, 11201 First Ave, Whittier. Admission and parking is free.

More than 50 vendors will bring the comic con atmosphere to life, selling comics, artwork, and collectibles, and attendees can meet a lineup of guests ranging from voice actors, and published Marvel/DC comic book artists and writers for X-Men, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Generation X. Danny Haro, 40, co-owner of Kobra Comics in Whittier, is one of the sponsors of the event, with its headline guest Darick Robertson, co-creator and artists of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, the groundbreaking series that averaged 57 million viewers per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A lot of people, when they think of comic books, they think of New York, they think of Los Angeles, the big cities that kind of impacted the growth of the comic industry over time, but I mean, we have a lot of individuals that are just like me, Haro said. They grew up with this stuff and now they're older and they have the money to buy it themselves.

Eric has shown and proved that it's pretty strong in this city, because it's not just the comic book community, but Pokemon and anime, manga, and collectibles in general. It's thriving. Kobra Comics in Whittier features several murals painted by artist George Sportelli, shown here on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. For Hauser, Haro, Orendain and Arreola, the latter more of a Pokemon connoisseur, the pop culture world they grew up in is indeed fun, but also character-building.

There's a lot of moral fiber in comic books, what would Peter Parker do, Haro said. The event is free for an all-ages event, and attendees can expect to see a wide range of vendors and guests, from comic book artists and writers to voice actors and cosplayers. The Whittier Comic Fest is a celebration of the comic book community, and it's a chance for fans to come together and share their love of comics and pop culture.

The event is also a testament to the strength and diversity of the comic book community in Whittier, and it's a great opportunity for fans to meet and greet with their favorite creators and characters. The Whittier Comic Fest is a fun and family-friendly event that's perfect for fans of all ages, and it's a great way to spend a sunny Sunday afternoon in Whittier.

The event is free, and parking is also free, making it a great value for fans. The Whittier Comic Fest is a celebration of the comic book community, and it's a chance for fans to come together and share their love of comics and pop culture.

The event is also a testament to the strength and diversity of the comic book community in Whittier, and it's a great opportunity for fans to meet and greet with their favorite creators and characters. The Whittier Comic Fest is a fun and family-friendly event that's perfect for fans of all ages, and it's a great way to spend a sunny Sunday afternoon in Whittier





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