Whitstable Water Outage: Thousands Queue for Bottled Water Amid Heatwave and Supply Crisis

A major water supply failure in Whitstable, Kent, left 8,000 homes without water during a 32C heatwave, forcing residents to queue for bottled water. The crisis, blamed on record demand and critically low reservoirs, has intensified scrutiny of South East Water's high leakage rates and prompted the creation of a county-wide resilience partnership.

Thousands of residents in the British town of Whitstable , Kent , were forced to queue for bottled water in 32-degree Celsius heat after 8,000 homes were left without a water supply.

South East Water attributed the outage to soaring temperatures over the bank holiday weekend, which caused extremely high demand and left reservoirs in the region at a critical level. Images from the scene showed a long queue of cars lining up at a Sainsbury's supermarket acting as a water collection point, with traffic backing up along the A2990 and into the car park.

Staff handed out multipacks of bottled water to residents enduring the extreme heat, while dozens carried their supplies away under the scorching sun. Many local businesses, including cafes and restaurants, had to close early due to the lack of water, posting signs in their windows to inform customers.

The disruption extended beyond Whitstable, with at least 14,000 people in surrounding areas such as Tankerton, Ashford, Ulcombe, Cranbrook, Coxheath, Headcorn, Herne Bay, Charing, Challock and Molash experiencing low pressure or intermittent supply. The company had previously urged locals to use water only for essential purposes-drinking, washing, and cooking.

This incident highlights ongoing issues with water leakage; during the 2024-25 period, South East Water reported an average leakage rate of 104.8 million litres per day, well above its target of 81 million litres per day, and admitted the situation has worsened since at least 2019/20. In response, Kent County Council announced the formation of a new Kent Water Resilience Partnership, to be chaired by council leader Linden Kemkaran.

The partnership will include water companies, local authorities, regulators, and other stakeholders to scrutinize planning, performance, and the overall management of water issues in the county. Kemkaran stated that residents are fed up with prolonged outages and a lack of clear communication, noting that while the council lacks direct power over water companies, it has a responsibility to advocate for Kent. The partnership aims to provide system-wide oversight and ensure transparent accountability.

The Daily Mail has been contacted for comment by South East Water





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Whitstable Water Outage South East Water Kent Heatwave Bottled Water Queue Reservoir Critical Water Leakage Resilience Partnership Infrastructure

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