Whitney Purvis Pleads Guilty in Floyd County Fentanyl Overdose Death Case

Former 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis pleaded guilty to three charges in the overdose death of John Mark Harris and now faces up to 44 years in prison.

Whitney Purvis, a former cast member of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, pleaded guilty on Friday, November 6, to three of the seven offenses she was facing in connection with the death of John Mark Harris. According to Floyd County authorities in Georgia, Purvis allegedly gave Harris a drug referred to as 'Tranq', a mixture of xylazine and fentanyl, which resulted in his death. Purvis was booked into a Georgia jail following the overdose death, which occurred on July 7.

The guilty pleas cover involuntary manslaughter, illegal use of a communication facility, and sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, specifically fentanyl. The case has drawn attention because Purvis rose to fame as a teenager when MTV cameras followed her into motherhood, but her later legal troubles have kept her in the public eye.

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Details of the Tranq Overdose Case

Whitney Purvis pleaded guilty to three counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of John Mark Harris, according to Floyd County authorities. The charges stem from allegations that Purvis supplied Harris with a drug called 'Tranq', which contains a combination of xylazine and fentanyl.

According to Purvis' arrest affidavit, as cited by the outlet reporting the case, she allegedly gave Harris 'Tranq' in February 2025. The affidavit forms the basis of the allegations against her, and the timeline places the supply of the drug months before Harris died on July 7.

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In pleading guilty to the three counts, Whitney Purvis entered an Alford plea. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that the evidence against them would likely result in a conviction. Purvis is therefore not admitting guilt, but she accepted that the prosecution's evidence would probably lead to a guilty verdict at trial.

Purvis Tribute and DEA Statement

Whitney Purvis left a public tribute to John Mark Harris on his obituary website, describing him as a great friend. In the message, Purvis wrote that she would never forget him, offered condolences to his family and friends, and said she prayed they could find some comfort during a tragic time.

Purvis closed the message by telling Harris that she loved him forever and signing it with her name. The tribute was posted after Harris died, and it stands in contrast to the criminal charges that followed the overdose.

Jae W. Chung, acting special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division, previously issued a statement about the arrest. Chung said that DEA Atlanta and local law enforcement arrested Whitney Purvis in Floyd County, Georgia, on charges of involuntary manslaughter due to fentanyl poisoning.

Her Son Weston and Television Career

Whitney Purvis first gained national attention on the first season of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, where cameras documented the birth of her son Weston in April 2009. Weston's father is Weston Gosa, Purvis' ex, and the birth was broadcast as part of the high school student's story.

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Years later, Purvis wrote a social media post announcing that her son Weston had died at the age of 16. She wrote that the message was hard to write and said that life was cruel and unfair, expressing that she did not understand what had happened.

In the same account of her son's health, Purvis said Weston had multiple medical conditions, including Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Addison's disease. She also said those conditions led to him developing diabetes.

Possible Prison Term and Sentencing Status

Whitney Purvis faces up to 44 years in prison following her Alford plea, according to Court TV. The seven original offenses were reduced in the plea agreement to the three counts she pleaded guilty to, and the potential sentence reflects those convictions.

No sentencing date has been scheduled for Whitney Purvis, so the court has not yet set a date for her punishment in the Floyd County case. The outcome will depend on the court's decision once sentencing proceedings begin.