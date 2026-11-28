Whitney Leavitt confirms her return to Broadway, debuting a new blonde look for an upcoming role. The former Mormon Wives star leaves the Hulu series to pursue theater.

Whitney Leavitt has officially confirmed her return to Broadway, marking a definitive end to her tenure as a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. On Friday, November 27, the 33-year-old influencer shared a video of her newly dyed blonde hair, signaling a major aesthetic shift for her upcoming stage performance. This visual update serves as the first public confirmation of her casting and preparation for the theatrical production. Leavitt captioned a selfie with the phrase, "This blonde baddie is back on Broadway," highlighting her excitement for the new chapter. The announcement confirms her intention to leave the Hulu docuseries to focus entirely on the performing arts. This move represents a significant career pivot for the former MomTok star, who is now prioritizing live theater over reality television.

The reality star expressed immense enthusiasm about her physical transformation, describing the blonde look as a necessary step for the character she is preparing to portray. She shared a promotional video for the production on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by the excited message, "AHHH!!!!! SHE'S BLONDE!!!!" Previously known for her signature copper auburn hair, Leavitt's new aesthetic marks a dramatic departure from her previous public image. This visual change is not merely cosmetic but is integral to her identity within the upcoming Broadway show. Fans and industry observers are now watching closely to see how her theatrical debut unfolds on the Great White Way. The transformation underscores her serious commitment to the craft of acting and live performance.

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Leavitt had previously hinted at this career transition earlier in the year, setting the stage for her eventual exit from the popular Hulu series. On Friday, July 24, the then-32-year-old wrote via Instagram Stories that she would be back on Broadway soon. She clarified during a social media video that she is finishing season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives but intends for it to be her final appearance on the show. "Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last," she explained. The Hulu docuseries, which follows young Mormon moms chasing influencer success, featured Leavitt as one of its breakout stars. She stated that while she would remain for the current season, her long-term future lies elsewhere.

The performer explained that the desire to act predates her reality television fame and influencer status. She told Playbill that the performance bug has always been part of her identity, citing Hairspray as her first Broadway experience. Leavitt grew up fascinated by the camaraderie of theater casts and the energy of live performance. Her journey involved trying to break into theater and film long before joining MomTok, the content creation group formed by the Mormon Wives cast. This exit from the group was described as significantly different from her previous temporary steps back from the project. The transition reflects a deep-seated passion that existed long before she became a household name through social media.

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Leavitt reflected on her time with the cast, noting that they had experienced many highs and lows together during the production of the series. She emphasized that the relationships formed during the show would always be a part of her life, regardless of her departure from the show. "I have experienced so much with this group of women and in that process, I've also learned so much about myself," she explained. "We have been through so much together, even more than what you've seen. We've had really big highs, really big lows and no matter what happens with our relationships, that is something that will always be a part of our life." Her focus now shifts entirely to her craft on the Great White Way. The upcoming performance marks a definitive move away from influencer culture and reality TV drama. Fans and industry observers are now watching to see how her theatrical debut unfolds on the Broadway stage.