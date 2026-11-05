Whitney Leavitt Greenlights New Reality Series for Hulu Following Mormon Wives Departure

Whitney Leavitt is launching a new Hulu reality series with Jeff Jenkins Productions after leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, detailing her family life and career ambitions.

Whitney Leavitt is launching a new reality television series on Hulu that will document her family life and evolving career ambitions. The untitled show serves as a follow-up to her recent departure from the hit series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The project is being produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG, and Leavitt Media House. This new development marks a significant step in Leavitt's entertainment career after she exited the franchise that made her famous.

Series Details and Production Framework

The new Hulu series will follow Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions. The producers have stated that the show will highlight how the firebrand personality always puts family first. The official description confirms that the series tracks the Leavitt family as they manage the challenges of growing public visibility. Jeff Jenkins Productions and Leavitt Media House are spearheading the production efforts. This collaboration ensures that the narrative remains authentic to the family's real-life experiences.

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Whitney Leavitt's Recent Career Trajectory

Whitney Leavitt announced her departure from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in May during her final Chicago performance on Broadway. She appeared in the show's fifth season but will not return after its renewal for another twenty episodes. Her exit was a notable event in the reality television landscape. Since leaving the series, Leavitt has maintained a high profile in the entertainment industry. She recently competed in season thirty-four of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished sixth alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. These activities demonstrate her commitment to expanding her brand beyond reality TV.

Film Debut and Executive Production Roles

Leavitt also made her feature film debut in the holiday rom-com All for Love. The film stars Jesse Kove and serves as a new platform for her acting capabilities. Leavitt executive produced that film through her Leavitt Media House banner, showcasing her business acumen. This role highlights her ability to manage productions outside of her own personal narrative. She is expanding her portfolio by taking on executive producer responsibilities for her new Hulu series. She will collaborate with her husband, Conner Leavitt, on the project. The executive producing team also includes Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Amanda Weinstein, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.

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Hulu's Expanding Mormon Wives Franchise

The new series adds to Hulu's expanding Mormon Wives franchise, which continues to attract a dedicated audience. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County features original star Jen Affleck, McCall DaPron, Bobbi Althoff, and several other new cast members. That spinoff is scheduled to premiere on November twelve. Leavitt's new show represents a separate but related expansion of the brand. It offers a unique perspective that distinguishes it from the Orange County spinoff. This diversification strategy allows Hulu to capture different segments of the market. The simultaneous development of multiple series indicates strong confidence in the franchise's longevity.

Future Projects and Broadway Return

Beyond reality television, Leavitt continues building her entertainment career through various ventures. She will return to Broadway next month to star in the jukebox musical Just in Time. This upcoming performance marks her return to the stage after her Chicago run. The new Hulu series highlights her continued partnership with Jeff Jenkins Productions. This production company also produces the original Mormon Wives series, maintaining a close relationship with the talent. Leavitt's ability to balance stage performances, film production, and reality television demonstrates her versatility. Her strategic moves suggest a long-term vision for her career in the entertainment industry.