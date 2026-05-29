Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders Confirm They're Still Together

Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have confirmed they're still together after worrying fans that they had split three months after leaving All Stars. The pair met on this year's series of the popular spin-off show which sees former islanders try and find love for a second time. After leaving the villa, located in Franschhoek, South Africa, the pair embarked on a long distance relationship, as Whitney is based in the UK and Yamen is in America.

Love Island 's Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have confirmed that they're still together after worrying fans that they had split three months after leaving All Stars .

The pair met on this year's series of the popular spin-off show which sees former islanders try and find love for a second time. After leaving the villa, located in Franschhoek, South Africa, the pair embarked on a long distance relationship, as Whitney is based in the UK and Yamen is in America.

Recently fans have been worried that the pair had gone their separate ways after a number of signs, including failing to post each other on social media and cryptic posts. But they have well and truly shot down those rumours after sharing some sizzling snaps together on Instagram. In one of the snaps, Whitney looked incredible in a bright pink bodycon dress as Yamen hugged her from behind.

Another showed the pair about to lock lips while in a car, and another of Yamen holding a huge bouquet of roses. Whitney captioned the post: 'Still my favorite type of drama.

' Yamen wrote in the comments section: 'Still here. ' And plenty of others rushed to the comments section to share the love, including plenty of Love Island alumni. Their All Stars co-star Millie Court wrote: 'Okurrrrr.

' Catherine Agbaje said: 'Awwww. ' Shaq Muhammad added: 'YES SIRRRR. ' Tanya Manhenga said in the comments section: 'Chaiiiiii. ' Belle Hassan added some love heart eye emojis.

Many rushed to the comments section to share how much they loved their post, with pal Millie writing: 'Okurrrrr' The 12th series of Love Island will be on ITV2 from 9:00pm on June 1. The villa has since been revealed - and it is filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before, making room for more bombshells to shake things up.

The villa is located in the middle of nowhere, with single-track roads leading up to the front gate, which is guarded by security to keep trespassers out. Upon arrival, the islanders will stride along a wooden walkway through a giant chrome heart to enter their new home, where they will have access to an array of designer clothes and their choice of double bed, which will be shared on the first night with their new partner.

Speaking to the Daily Mail from the Mallorca villa, producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans said: 'There are more beds, and with more beds comes more bombshells!

' And if contestants hit it off and are looking for some alone time away from their fellow islanders - but still very much on camera - to spice up their romance, they can head to the glamorous hideaway. It has been given a fresh makeover, with baby pink and teal walls, gold accessories, and its own outdoor terrace with a sexy swing and plunge pool, perfect for romantic dates.

TV producers will fill the Hideaway wardrobes with sex toys and lingerie, guaranteeing saucy action beneath the sheets. Love Island has collaborated with eBay again as the series sponsor to fight against fast fashion and provide the contestants with pre-loved clothing. And inside the bright blue dressing room is an impressive wardrobe, with Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton handbags, as well as stylish heels and trainers.

This leads to their beautifying boudoir, where Islanders get glam with the help of luxury hairdryers and an endless supply of makeup products. Elsewhere, the garden has received quite the makeover, with the famous fire pit painted blue for the new series. The rest of the Islanders' summer home followed a pink and green theme, with the kitchen and lounging area ready to go





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Love Island Whitney Adebayo Yamen Sanders All Stars Long Distance Relationship Designer Goods More Beds Glamorous Hideaway Sex Toys Lingerie Pre-Loved Clothing Fast Fashion Mallorca Villa Amanda Stavri Lewis Evans TV Producers Ebay Luxury Hairdryers Makeup Products Pink And Green Theme Fire Pit Islanders' Summer Home Kitchen And Lounging Area Islanders' Summer Home

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