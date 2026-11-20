Los Angeles County is considering options to modernize, repurpose, or close Whiteman Airport in Pacoima following a study projecting $27 million in losses through 2050 and citing ongoing safety and noise concerns for residents.

A plane takes off at the entrance to the Whiteman Airport in Pacoma on Friday, June 19, 2026. current operations could generate a projected $27 million loss through 2050, while laying out options to modernize, partly repurpose or ultimately close the 184-acre Pacoima facility.

The county opened a 90-day public comment period on the Whiteman Airport Land Use Study and Economic Impact Analysis, which does not recommend a preferred path for the airport. The study says the status quo is not working financially or for residents who have raised concerns for years about aircraft safety, noise and the airport’s compatibility with the surrounding densely populated community.

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“The safety and well-being of Pacoima residents always come first,” Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement. “No decisions have been made, and the people who live, work, and raise their families in Pacoima are central to this process,” she added. On June 16, a small plane crashed while landing at Whiteman Airport, causing minor injuries to the 77-year-old pilot.

The Whiteman Airport Coalition — a group of pilots, business owners and public safety advocates who support the continued operation of the airfield — issued a statement saying the plane’s landing gear did not properly deploy, causing the aircraft to crash through a perimeter fence and come to a stop in a parking lot on airport grounds. In early 2022, the Board of Supervisors voted to explore the process involved in seeking a closure of the airport, should the county opt to pursue it.

In January of that year, a plane landed on train tracks in the area and was struck by a Metrolink train. In November 2020, a plane crashed in a neighborhood near the runway, killing a Civil Air Patrol pilot. In April 2022, a pilot died when a Cessna crashed alongside the Foothill Freeway in the Sylmar area.

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While some area residents have pushed for the airport’s closure, supporters of the facility have insisted it plays a critical role in local aviation and can only be shuttered by the FAA — not the county. The study evaluates three scenarios: preserving and improving the airport, continuing aviation operations while adding community-serving uses and economic development, or pursuing a full closure and redevelopment.

The first option, called “Preserve and Improve,” would retain the airport’s status as a federally designated reliever airport while modernizing aging infrastructure, improving safety programs and pursuing noise mitigation. That scenario would produce an estimated $14.3 million in net revenue through 2050, according to the study, but aircraft operations and neighborhood concerns would continue. The report estimates primary benefits could be realized in about five years.

The second option, “Transform and Optimize,” would preserve aviation operations while consolidating facilities, replacing aging hangars and repurposing surplus parcels for uses such as health care, workforce training, industrial development and community-serving amenities. The study found that alternative could generate about $24.3 million in net revenue through 2050, or $46.2 million when including a 2051 residual value. It would require a public-private partnership, coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and a phased development process estimated at about 10 years.

The third option, “Transform and Repurpose,” would seek FAA approval for a full airport closure and eventually redevelop the site with housing, health care, parks and employment centers. But the study concluded that closure would be lengthy, uncertain and costly. It estimated the airport would likely remain open until about 2050, with full redevelopment occurring after 2075.

The estimated $3.46 billion closure and redevelopment program would be largely funded by private developers, but the county’s costs for demolition and environmental remediation alone were estimated at about $90 million, with total county exposure potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars. The study also found that a residential-, medical- and biotechnology-focused redevelopment program would not be financially feasible under current market conditions without public subsidies or land-value reductions. Whiteman Airport has accepted federal grants, including funding for land acquisition.

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The county cannot unilaterally close or convert the airport to non-aviation use without the FAA releasing it from its federal obligations or Congress acting through legislation, according to the study. The report said the FAA rarely approves airport closures and generally does not consider local redevelopment, housing or economic-development goals sufficient justification on their own.

Whiteman does not fit the two categories of airport closures the FAA has typically approved, according to the study: replacement by a superior aviation facility or airports with few aircraft and little activity. The Pacoima airport has 391 based aircraft, an active flight-training and maintenance base, and a federally designated role in reducing congestion at commercial airports, the report states. The study said that closing Whiteman would not eliminate general aviation from the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

Aircraft operations would likely shift to Hollywood Burbank Airport and Van Nuys Airport, redistributing some risks rather than removing them from the region. Safety improvements would be required under all three scenarios, the report concluded, because aircraft would continue to operate during any yearslong transition toward closure. The study said $30 million to more than $50 million in capital investment is needed now for runway pavement repairs and other critical maintenance regardless of the long-term path selected.

County staff have already begun quarterly pilot safety seminars, sought FAA funding for pavement repairs and are developing a community safety-outreach program. A federally funded noise compatibility study, which could provide a path toward residential sound insulation, has not yet begun. The study said National Transportation Safety Board investigations have attributed Whiteman crashes to pilot error, operational factors or mechanical failure, and not to the airfield or air traffic control tower.

“This report prioritized a comprehensive understanding of the current site and a range of future land use scenarios and their economic realities,” said Kelly LoBianco, director of the county Department of Economic Opportunity. The study was ordered following an April 2024 motion by Horvath and builds on the county’s Re-envisioning Whiteman Airport process, which began in 2020.

The study team conducted more than 75 stakeholder meetings, three focus groups and two public workshops involving residents, aviation stakeholders, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, according to the county. Public comments will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17, 2027. The feedback and the report’s findings will be presented to the Board of Supervisors before the panel considers potential next steps.