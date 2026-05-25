Whitehall officials under fire over lack of report on Morgan McSweeney's phone theft

The Cabinet Office has been criticized for not keeping a report on the theft of Morgan McSweeney's phone after it was mugged in 2025, with concerns over loss of records in the Peter Mandelson scandal. Whitehall officials have been accused of destroying evidence and refusing to create records of advice and decisions.

Whitehall officials have come under fire after it was revealed the Cabinet Office kept no substantive report about the theft of Morgan McSweeney's phone following his mugging in Westminster in 2025.

The theft of the Prime Minister's former chief of staff's work device has led to concerns about the loss of correspondence in the Peter Mandelson scandal. The lack of recovery of Whitewash will leave some key bills unreleasable as part of the Government's disclosure to Parliament of correspondence with Lord Mandelson





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Cabinet Office Morgan Mcsweeney Peter Mandelson Phone Theft Record-Keeping Whistleblowing

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