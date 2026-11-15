Whitehall Civil Servants Admit to Using AI to Save Time at Work

A new survey reveals that half of Whitehall civil servants use AI to save time, raising security concerns and political backlash following a Downing Street speechwriting scandal.

According to the latest Civil Service People Survey for 2025, half of the civil servants at several key Whitehall departments have admitted to using artificial intelligence tools to save time at work. The major survey, which collected responses from 343,961 officials across 102 bodies including quangos, revealed that around half or more of workers in the science and technology, business and trade, Treasury, Foreign Office, and energy Departments said they used AI to save one hour or more a week. Across the broader Whitehall estate, more than one in four officials, representing 27 percent, confirmed they utilized these tools for time-saving purposes.

Survey Data on AI Adoption Rates

The scale of adoption varies significantly by department, with nearly six in five workers at the science and technology Department, which closed last month following a Whitehall restructure, indicating they saved one hour or more weekly. This was followed by 54 percent at the business and trade Department, 50 percent at the Treasury, and 49 percent at the energy Department. Nearly half, specifically 48 percent, of Foreign Office civil servants also reported similar time savings from AI usage.

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Ministers hope that the growing integration of these technologies could boost public sector productivity, which has been sluggish since the pandemic. However, a recent study by the business and trade Department, which monitored the use of an AI tool called Redbox, found mixed results. While the tool saved civil servants time on some tasks such as creating research, other tasks such as analyzing data actually took longer to complete.

Burnham Speechwriting Controversy

These statistics emerge as Andy Burnham faces mounting questions after a speechwriter was caught using AI to help craft a keynote address to Welsh Labour members in Llandudno on Saturday. The Downing Street aide was pictured by the Mail on Sunday using ChatGPT to make the Prime Minister's words, including those on the cost-of-living squeeze, more emotive. The aide was spotted on the 17.03 train from London Euston to Holyhead on Friday, quaffing prosecco while working on the speech.

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While working on the Prime Minister's Saturday address, the aide was seen consulting ChatGPT about ways to improve a section criticizing Margaret Thatcher's legacy. The bot recommended the use of an emotive passage describing working men's clubs, choirs, and other social infrastructure that were lost as Britain moved away from its industrial base. In the speech delivered, Mr. Burnham spoke about how Mrs. Thatcher's premiership in the 1980s shattered the way of life for communities up and down Britain.

Safety and Political Scrutiny Concerns

Former Tory Cabinet Minister David Jones stated that it is essential that AI should remain a tool, not a substitute for human judgment. He emphasized that civil servants must take full personal responsibility for the accuracy of their work, especially when AI-assisted, and that there must be proper safeguards to protect sensitive Government information. Jones noted that while there is nothing inherently wrong with Andy Burnham using AI to help him prepare a speech, the public are entitled to expect a senior politician to have something original to say.

Tory MP Greg Smith added that AI can be an incredible tool, but there will rightly be concern if civil servants are leaning on it for everything. Smith, a shadow minister, mentioned that he has banned the use of AI in his office for drafting anything, arguing that constituents deserve to know what their representatives actually think, not AI. These tools are not infallible, and there is no replacement for human experience and judgment on important matters.

Data Privacy and Future Implications

Beyond political authenticity, the growing scale of AI use raises fears that mandarins could use it to cut corners without fully understanding the subject matter at hand or coming up with original solutions to problems. There are also significant fears around using chatbots such as ChatGPT, as Silicon Valley giants have for years been harvesting input data, a practice known as scraping. This raises serious security and privacy concerns for government workers effectively sharing potentially sensitive information with tech giants.

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The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday have agreed to withhold the No. 10 speechwriter's identity at Downing Street's request. Despite the widespread adoption and potential efficiency gains, the combination of data privacy risks, the possibility of hallucinated or inaccurate content, and the political fallout from perceived lack of originality continues to challenge the integration of these technologies into high-level government operations.