A campaign group has accused Whitehall bosses of allowing hundreds of civil servants to 'work from the beach' while public services stall at home. The Taxpayers' Alliance (TPA) has revealed that more than 350 civil servants were given permission to clock in remotely from holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Australia and Brazil.

Hundreds of civil servants are being paid to work from the beach , a campaign group has claimed, with Whitehall bosses now facing accusations that they are approving taxpayer-funded globe-trotting .

The Taxpayers' Alliance (TPA) has revealed that more than 350 civil servants were given permission to clock in remotely from holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Australia and Brazil. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, led by Red Ed Miliband, accounted for more than one-third of the jet-setting Whitehall workers.

The TPA has now accused civil servants of getting away with taxpayer-funded globe-trotting at the same time that families have been forced to skip holidays abroad this summer due to the cost of living crisis. YouGov recently revealed that one in five Britons do not have the money for a foreign holiday this year, while one-third have had to postpone trips this year, due to the rising cost of air travel amid soaring jet fuel prices owing to the Iran war.

The Taxpayers' Alliance research found that of the 359 civil servants who had logged on from the beach, 140 worked at the Department for Energy. Meanwhile, 96 worked for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, 83 logged on for the Department for Business and Trade and 19 worked for the Department for Transport. Nine worked for the Ministry of Justice, while at the Ministry of Defence this figure stood at just six.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, led by Red Ed Miliband, accounted for more than one-third of the jet-setting civil servants. Whitehall bosses have now been accused of allowing civil servants to work from the beach. Callum McGoldrick, investigations manager at the TPA, told The Telegraph that taxpayers will be absolutely furious to discover that working from home now apparently means working from the beach.

Allowing hundreds of civil servants to log on from far-flung destinations like Spain, Australia, and Brazil, while public services stall at home, crosses the line from flexible working into taxpayer-funded globe-trotting. It is time for ministers to ground these jet-setting bureaucrats and bring them back to Whitehall.

However the Cabinet Office said working from abroad was only permitted in exceptional circumstances including personal matters such as bereavement. A spokesperson for the Government claimed the TPA's figures include staff who must travel abroad for their job. They said that these figures include dedicated civil servants who must travel abroad for their job, such as those working on trade negotiations, or staff taking work equipment whilst on annual leave for business continuity.

We expect most civil servants to spend at least 60 per cent of their time working from the office. Departments must comply with strict regulations when deciding to allow individual staff members to work abroad temporarily; cases are approved only in exceptional circumstances, such as a close family illness or bereavement





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Whitehall Bosses Civil Servants Work From The Beach Taxpayer-Funded Globe-Trotting Cost Of Living Crisis

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