White working-class voters turn against Trump

White working-class voters, who have been a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's support since his 2016 victory, are growing frustrated with his second term. In a striking shift, the group that voted to reelect Trump by a huge margin is now net-negative on how Trump is handling his job in several polls.

White working-class voters, who have been a cornerstone of President Donald Trump 's support since his 2016 victory, are growing frustrated with his second term. In a striking shift, the group that voted to reelect Trump by a huge margin is now net-negative on how Trump is handling his job in several polls.

They join other Americans across demographic lines souring on the president's second term, especially his handling of the economy. White voters without college degrees like Annette Dombrowski, a 64-year-old janitor at the same factory as Dottie Cirino, are worried about rising prices and are starting to question their support for Trump. Dombrowski, a Trump voter who has begun to worry about rising prices, said she doesn't even want to vote in November's midterms.

The swing is stark: 54% of White voters without a college degree disapproved of Trump's performance in a CBS News poll this month, up from 32% in February 2025 and 45% in February of this year. It's a sobering sign for Republicans heading into the midterms and working to turn out the voters who carried Trump to victory in 2024. Dombrowski said she believed Trump when he promised during his last campaign to lower prices.

She watched excitedly alongside her boyfriend last year as Trump signed one executive order after another. But now her bills for gas, groceries and other necessities have gone up.

"I don't even want to vote for anybody in the next election," said Dombrowski, once a reliable voter in the midterms. "I don't care, because they're all crap. " Outside the bar at American Legion Post 678, where union members gathered for drinks, Dombrowski and Cirino swapped strategies for stretching their budget at the grocery store. Cirino bought in bulk and shopped at Sam's Club.

Dombrowski made Crock-Pot meals to last a couple days. Now gas prices were adding to their burdens - though Cirino noted they were low before the U.S. went to war. She was tired of Trump critics on Facebook "just tearing him down.

" But she had chimed in recently on someone's Facebook post about grocery prices, noting that they kept going up even though Trump promised to bring them down. Annette Dombrowski, 64, is in search of a new job after the Conn Selmer plant where she worked is closing and shifting positions overseas. White voters without college degrees have been a cornerstone of Trump's support since his 2016 upset victory.

He vowed to bring jobs back from overseas and reject "globalization" he said had hurt Americans, declaring in his victory speech that November that "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

" And he promised to crack down on immigration, calling for a wall at the southern border and a ban on Muslims entering the country. His Democratic opponent, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, won handily with voters of color and, in exit polls, lagged a few percentage points behind Trump with White college graduates. Trump won two-thirds of White voters without degrees.

Trump posted similar winning margins of more than 30 points with the demographic in 2020 and 2024 and started his second term with their broad approval. Those numbers started sliding early last year, however. A decal of President Donald Trump in a shop window in Eastlake, Ohio. White Americans without college degrees still approved of Trump's handling of immigration in the CBS News-YouGov poll this May, but the margin had shrunk.

They disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy by 22 percentage points - and they were negative overall. White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement that Trump "has always been clear about temporary disruptions" resulting from the U.S. war with Iran and touted Trump's efforts to lower prescription drug prices, bring manufacturing investments to the U.S. and overhaul immigration.

"President Trump delivered historic working-class prosperity in his first term - along with the first drop in wealth inequality in decades - and once these disruptions are behind us, he's set to repeat the success in his second term," Desai said. The drop-off in White working-class support could be consequential for the GOP in midterm battleground states like Ohio, where Trump won by 11 points in 2024.

Republicans now face expensive, competitive races to keep a Senate seat and the governor's mansion





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