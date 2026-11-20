Mikka Lee Anderson was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism after plotting to attack asylum seekers in Hull. The court heard he stockpiled weapons and recruited an accomplice who alerted police.

Mikka Lee Anderson, a 24-year-old white supremacist, has been found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism after planning a violent assault on the Royal Hotel in Hull. The historic city center building was housing asylum seekers whose claims were being processed by the Home Office. Prosecutors stated that Anderson intended to kill as many migrants as possible by setting the hotel ablaze with petrol bombs.

Arrest Details and Stockpiled Weapons

Anderson was arrested in February at a Wren Kitchens factory where he worked. Police discovered he had hidden his extremist ideology behind a veneer of normality while living in a flat near Hull with his fiancée and young child. Investigators found at least 20 knives, crossbows, camouflage clothing, and a gas mask in his residence. He also possessed a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook, which contained instructions for creating Molotov cocktails, napalm, and smoke bombs.

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Recovered images from his phone showed him performing Nazi salutes. The device also held videos of him conducting reconnaissance on the Royal Hotel during October and November of last year. While observing the windows and filming the residents, audio captured him shouting slurs at the asylum seekers, referring to them as illegal immigrants and demanding they be dealt with.

Extreme Views and Training Grounds

The trial revealed that Anderson admired Adolf Hitler and believed Muslims were intent on destroying the white population. He described non-white people as a societal pest that required elimination. Alongside two other individuals identifying as white nationalists, Anderson purchased land in Devon. The court heard this property was intended to serve as a training ground for a race war against what they termed invaders, although Anderson later claimed they planned to use the site for glamping.

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During his testimony, Anderson denied being a racist. He attempted to justify his extensive collection of weapons by claiming he was a survivalist engaged in doomsday prepping. He argued that some items were used for hunting purposes. However, messages from his phone contradicted this defense. In one message, he stated he was stocking up to prepare for violence against Muslims, whom he falsely labeled as a literal bioweapon.

Recruitment Attempt and Police Tip-Off

The conspiracy was exposed after Anderson attempted to recruit an accomplice who he believed shared his far-right ideology. On February 16, he contacted a man on Facebook who had joined the Hull Patriot Protestors group and attended anti-immigration demonstrations. The following evening, the two men met behind the St Stephens Shopping Centre in Hull city center before 6pm.

During this meeting, Anderson detailed his plan to throw petrol bombs through the hotel windows. He showed his contact a knife and discussed using a crossbow to target weak spots in the building. He also outlined strategies to create diversions that would draw emergency services away from the scene. The accomplice was appalled by the murderous nature of the plan and reported Anderson to the police at a Hull station two days later.

Conviction and Court Findings

The man who reported the plot testified that Anderson's intentions were serious and lethal. He told the court that Anderson wanted to kill innocent people and that he felt a duty to save lives by alerting authorities. Following the evidence presented at Newcastle Crown Court, Anderson was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism. He was also found guilty of possessing knives and other weapons for the purposes of terrorism.