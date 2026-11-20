The Chicago White Sox made their first offseason splash this week with right-hander Dustin May. However, it's safe to say the White Sox need another pitcher to

Apr 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connecty. However, it's safe to say the White Sox need another pitcher to continue their ascent toward contender status.wrote that the White Sox are looking to follow May's deal with "another rotation addition of similar magnitude.

Also read How the White Sox-Rockies Trade Affects the Starting Pitcher Market

"sending Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies for prospects, the White Sox' exact approach could be subject to change. For instance, with even more financial flexibility, who's to say they don't go after a player of even greater magnitude? The door sure feels like it's now open for a Michael King or Freddy Peralta contract.

Nevertheless, it's important to remember the May signing was the second-highest guarantee given to a starter in franchise history . Therefore, history suggests that a similar contract to May's might be in order. With that being the case, let's look at some free-agent pitchers still available who fit in that price range and serve as more realistic acquisitions.

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Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh delivers a pitch against Venezuela in the sixth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's already been mentioned that the White Sox are interested in the top Japanese pitchers available this winter: Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh.

While Taira has the higher upside with strong production in 2026, he has a limited track record as a starter in a full season. Itoh has a high floor with no durability concerns. White Sox pitchers were struggling to get through 150+ innings during 2026. Itoh's minimum innings in a season since 2021 is 150.

Last season, he had a 3.18 ERA in 172.2 innings in the NPB. Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With Luis Castillo's salary off the books, Trevor Rogers is very much in play now from a market value standpoint.

Since he declined the qualifying offer from the Baltimore Orioles, Rogers should command a multi-year contract around a $20-25 million AAV. This is now in Chris Getz's ballpark, even with May's signing. Rogers has a career 3.88 ERA in 132 starts since 2020 between the Miami Marlins and the Orioles.

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Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tyler Mahle was just a different pitcher once the Atlanta Braves acquired him at the trade deadline. His ERA went from 5.13 with the San Francisco Giants to under 2.00 with the Braves.

It would be shocking if he didn't get a contract around $20 million. Entering his age-33 season, Mahle would bolster a starting rotation that no longer has several loose ends. Either way, May won't be the last pitcher signed by the White Sox before the Dec. 1 lockout. Expect a deal to happen in the next week, with more salary available to Getz.

Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.