White Sox Support Gun Control Lobby's Everytown for Gun Safety

The Chicago White Sox used an X post to proclaim their support for Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Chicago White Sox used an X post to proclaim their support for Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, one of of the most prominent groups in the gun control lobby.

The White Sox also noted their support of Chicago Cred, the Metropolitan Peace Initiative, Bright Star Community Outreach, and the University of Chicago Medical Center’s Violence Recovery Program. The Philadelphia Eagles marked Gun Violence Awareness day with an X post.

In the post, they changed their team logo colors from green and white to orange and white, as orange if the official color of Gun Violence Awareness Day: Gun Violence Awareness Day’s website, wearorange.org, is funded by various funds that exist under the Everytown umbrella.l things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts.

He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War , U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X:





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