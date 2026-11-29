The Chicago White Sox have continued their rotation overhaul, reportedly signing pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year contract

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 23: Nick Martinez #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts at the end of the fifth inning during Game One of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday, October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Chicago White Sox have continued overhauling their pitching rotation, reportedly signing right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez to a contract. According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Martinez will sign a two-year, $44 million contract with the White Sox as they look to bolster their pitching rotation after a postseason run that saw them primarily rely on their bullpen for innings.

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Right-hander Nick Martinez and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Martinez, 36, parlays an All-Star season into a front-of-the-rotation spot with Chicago, which continues its rotation overhaul. Martinez had a breakout contract with the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 season, making the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career as he posted a 3.10 ERA and a record of 15-6 for Tampa.