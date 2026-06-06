White Sox Shut Out Twins Behind Fedde's Strong Pitching, Benintendi's Homer

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-0, with journeyman right-hander Dakota Fedde delivering a standout performance, allowing just one hit over five innings. Rookie Sam Antonacci went 4 for 4, and Andrew Benintendi homered. The win improves the White Sox to 33-29, with upcoming series against the Phillies and Twins rotation issues highlighted.

Tina Nguyen is joined by MLB .com White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin on CST. What's been the secret to Davis Martin's success this season? Also, what impact will Rikku Nishida have on the team?

Plus, Scott explains why the White Sox can make some noise in the American League. Rookie Sam Antonacci went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and a hit by pitch for the White Sox, who took a 4-0 lead in the first on Twins starter Taj Bradley and improved to 33-29 after losing theFedde retired the first 11 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until consecutive two-out singles in the fifth inning while throwing 61 pitches.

The journeyman right-hander, who has switched teams four times in three years, recorded his most recent victory on Aug. 9, 2025, in a start for St. Louis. The 33-year-old Fedde has made eight starts and four bulk relief appearances this season. Bradley failed to finish five innings for the second straight start, his third turn since returning from the injured list with pectoral muscle inflammation. He has allowed 24 runs over 11 starts, including 10 in the first.

Andrew Benintendi had a two-run homer, a single and three walks, and Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run single for the first RBIs of his career for the White Sox, who won for just the third time in their last 11 road games. Chicago starts a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday. LHP Anthony Kay takes the mound for the White Sox. The Phillies have not announced a starter.

Minnesota hosts Kansas City on Thursday to begin a four-game series. The Twins have yet to name a starter with their rotation depleted by injuries. RHP Seth Lugo pitches for the Royals.





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White Sox Twins Fedde Benintendi Antonacci Merkin MLB Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The White Sox Might Be Buyers at Trade Deadline – But Should They Be?The Chicago White Sox, fresh off three consecutive 100-loss seasons, are becoming a team to be reckoned with in the major leagues. Experts thought Chicago's 33-

Read more »

Phillies beat the White Sox in an 8-6 slugfest to win fourth consecutive gameFriday was the Phillies’ highest-scoring game since May 15 and their eighth win in the last 11 games.

Read more »

Philadelphia Phillies Defeat Chicago White Sox 8-6Brandon Marsh hit his first homer off a left-handed starter in nearly four years and Kyle Schwarber had four singles in a game for the first time in his career as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Friday night.

Read more »

The bats continue to warm as Phillies rally past White Sox for fourth straight winThe Phillies erased a late tie with a seventh-inning rally, defeating the White Sox 8-6 for their fourth straight win.

Read more »