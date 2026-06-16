White Sox Set to Test Top Prospect Caleb Bonemer's Power at Next Level

The Chicago White Sox's top prospect, infielder Caleb Bonemer, has been putting on a show at the plate this year for the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. And now, the

Okemos shortstop Caleb Bonemer at bat against Grand Ledge in the District Final Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK The Chicago White Sox's top prospect, infielder Caleb Bonemer, has been putting on a show at the plate this year for the High-A Winston-Salem Dash.

And now, the 20-year-old is reportedly expected to face a new challenge in the second season of his minor league career.. This move has not yet been confirmed by Chicago or any of its minor league affiliates. But if the young infielder is officially called up to join the Birmingham Barons, he could make his Double-A debut on Tuesday.for their MLB debuts.

Bonemer isn't necessarily on the brink of making his first big league appearance yet, but his reported promotion to Double-A inches him one step closer to that eventual goal. Okemos' Caleb Bonemer throws the ball during the seventh inning against Mason on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Mason High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK The White Sox selected Bonemer in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft out of high school.

And last year, in his first season as a pro, the righty-swinging slugger posted a .281 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and an .874 OPS with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 107 games across two minor league levels. This year, though, Bonemer has already surpassed his 2025 home run total.

So far in 2026, the 20-year-old has a .238 batting average, a .381 on-base percentage, and a .937 OPS with 18 homers, 43 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 61 High-A games. Many White Sox fans will likely be curious to see what kind of offensive numbers the team's top prospect can put up in Double-A. Defensively, Bonemer has played 91 games at shortstop and 65 at third base to begin his minor league career.

The White Sox did draft shortstop Billy Carlson in the first round last year, and they have the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft, which they may use on UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Regardless, it seems like Chicago is keeping its options open regarding Bonemer's long-term defensive position. For now, all eyes will be on Bonemer's performance at Double-A if the White Sox's top prospect is officially promoted.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.





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